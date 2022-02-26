Miami Dolphins would be foolish to pursue an Aaron Rodgers trade

The Miami Dolphins are no strangers to trade rumors as of late, but they should avoid Aaron Rodgers at all costs.

Another QB appears to be available on the trade market and, once again, the Miami Dolphins are rumored to be a potential destination. If this story sounds familiar, it's likely because you heard a similar story leading up to the 2021 NFL trade deadline.

At the time, it was the Dolphins being linked to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While the lure of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers might be tempting, the Dolphins are better off passing and riding with Tua Tagovailoa for 2022.

One of the biggest issues with landing Rodgers is that Miami will have to give up a combination of picks and players. The less they do of one, the more they are going to have to offer of the other.

And when it comes to players, Green Bay is going to want guys that can play and make an impact. Green Bay isn't likely to take players from the scrap heap.

While draft picks are not a guarantee in the NFL, Miami has some glaring holes that could likely be addressed in the draft.

Trading for Rodgers will takeaway one of the Dolphins' advantages this offseason.

The Dolphins head into free agency with just over $60 million in cap space. That is the most in the NFL and more than double the space that every other team has from eighth (Washington Commanders) on the list and below combined.

That type of cap space, and their success over the last two seasons, plus no state taxes, gives them an edge when it comes to signing free agents. If they take on Rodgers' contract, that is going to blow up their cap space, essentially cutting it in half.

For those of you who dislike Tagovailoa, don't worry, I am not saying that he is better than Rodgers. What I am saying is that it might be better to use all the resources the team has to build around Tagovailoa.

Putting a quality team around an average QB might produce better results than putting a good QB in the middle of a team with a lot of holes that were never filled.

It is also worth pointing out that, although Rodgers is better than Tagovailoa, he hasn't exactly been finding the promised land in Green Bay.

One could argue that the Packers have consistently had better teams than Miami over the last few years and have yet to make it back to the Super Bowl.

This is also during a time when Rodgers has played some of the best football of his career, winning back-to-back MVP awards. Throughout his career, Rodgers is 11-10 in the playoffs, with a lot of those losses coming when he was favored to win at home.

The grass isn't always greener on the other side and in Rodgers' case, you can likely see that it isn't greener from the side you are on. If Rodgers is willing to come to Miami, the Dolphins need to politely pass and move on.

Remember, if things don't work out with Tagovailoa this season, they have two first-round picks in 2023. The sky is not falling in Miami, and they certainly do not need to give away the proverbial house to land Rodgers.

