NFL Rumors: Three teams most likely to sign Davante Adams in free agency

Davante Adams is not the only star wide receiver set to hit free agency in the 2022 NFL offseason, but he is probably the best overall player available. The Green Bay Packers might allow him to test the market by not giving him a new contract or placing the franchise tag on him.

This would certainly make Adams one of the hottest targets this year by many teams. Adams is also seeking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history after his recent run of dominance.

Over the last four seasons combined, he has recorded 432 receptions for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns. All three totals are the highest among all NFL players during the same time span. He has also been selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls and was named a First Team All Pro in the last two seasons.

If Davante Adams does in fact hit the open market, there will likely be many teams interested in signing him. Of all the possible candidates, three teams have emerged as potential favorites to land the superstar wide receiver.

3 potential landing spots for Davante Adams in free agency

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are the team most closely connected to Davante Adams' rumors. They have a serious need at wide receiver, especially after losing Henry Ruggs III to a legal situation. Adams also has a connection with starting quarterback Derek Carr. The two played college football together while attending Fresno State and remain close friends today. An NFL reunion is a possibility.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 NFL offseason with the most available cap space in the NFL. Despite having 49 players currently under contract for the 2022 season, they still have over 61 million dollars in spending money available. This gives them a ton of flexibility to make moves this year. They could choose to pursue an elite wide receiver to help young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have around 57.5 million dollars in available cap space, the second most in the NFL. Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, so it would be wise for them to continue building around him. It would make a ton of sense for them to target Adams, especially if they lose Mike Williams to free agency.

