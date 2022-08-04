"Slap in the face of all African-American quarterbacks" - NFL Hall of Fame QB disgusted by criticism targeted at Kyler Murray

The 2022 NFL offseason has been quite an eventful time for Kyler Murray. After featuring in a pretty public holdout with his franchise Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback finally claimed the bag after signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

But along with that contract, follows a whole lot of spotlight. And not always does it portray someone in a positive image.

Murray's holdout and social media posts hinting at the same prompted quite a few analysts, coaches, and fans to debate whether or not he deserves the sort of cash he was demanding.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, though, has clearly picked a side. He is Team Kyler through and through. Speaking to TMZ about the recent criticism meeted out to to Murray following his now redacted homework clause, Moon said that the whole fiasco hints at systematic racism.

"It shows a lack of trust in the player that you have to put something in the contract like this. It's also a slap in the face of all African-American quarterbacks because that's something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn't let us (Black QBs) play... That we were lazy, that we didn't study, that we couldn't be leaders, that we weren't smart."

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio disputes Warren Moon’s recent comments regarding the controversial ‘homework clause’ in Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals: @Brady_Quinn disputes Warren Moon’s recent comments regarding the controversial ‘homework clause’ in Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals: 📺@Brady_Quinn disputes Warren Moon’s recent comments regarding the controversial ‘homework clause’ in Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals: https://t.co/J4nIfmfEJd

Moon further went on to say that the criticism the quarterback received for the mandatory independent study clause could permanently leave a scarring impact on him.

"Yeah, very embarrassing... The damage has been done. He'll have this riding on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They're going to say, 'See, that's the reason why that happened is because he didn't study enough film last week', or whatever it might be. It's a very unfortunate situation for him."

What was Kyler Murray's independent study clause?

Upon furnishing Kyler Murray with his new contract, the Arizona Cardinals added a peculiar clause to his contract which caught eyeballs. This, of course, was the independent study addendum. This prompted the Cardinals to quickly remove the clause with this statement:

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended."

The addendum in Kyler Murray's new contract required him to study game material for four hours per week on his own. This, in turn, would see him receive 'credit'.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. https://t.co/VqrkvoBQLJ

The addendum stated that the Cardinals star could not indulge in watching TV, browsing the internet, or playing video games while studying game tape. If the quarterback failed to meet the criteria, he was at risk of being in "default" of his contract.

