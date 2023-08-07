Kyler Murray delivers stunning $179,000 Mercedes surprise for his father as Cardinals QB continues ACL recovery

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a lucrative contract extension last summer. Now, he is using that wealth to help take care of those around him.

The 25-year-old quarterback took to Instagram this weekend to show a gift he bought for his father.

In a photo posted to his Instagram stories, he is standing alongside his father, Kevin. Both are standing in front of a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, a luxurious SUV. He captioned the photo by saying that it's a blessing to be able to take care of his people:

"Blessing to be able to take care of ya people."

Kyler is also looking in great shape #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray surprises his dad with a new carKyler is also looking in great shape pic.twitter.com/LXeb4PIlPr

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon starts at about $130,000 for a base model. It's likely that the Cardinals quarterback spared no expense on the car he gifted his father.

Kyler Murray's net worth in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals drafted their quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. His initial rookie contract was for four years and $35.2 million.

He signed his contract extension with the team, just before he began the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has a net worth of about $40 million.

Kyler Murray Cardinals contract breakdown

In July 2022, Kyler Murray signed a five-year contract extension worth $230.5 million. That includes $160 million of guaranteed money for the Cardinals quarterback.

This current contract solidifies that he will play with the team through the 2028 NFL season. This season he will make about $2 million and will receive a signing bonus of over $5.8 million. In 2024, he will make a base salary of $37 million along with another $5.8 million signing bonus.

In 2025, he will make $18 million in base salary and another signing bonus of the same amount. In 2026 he will make $22.8 million and the signing bonus. Then in 2027, he will make a base salary of $19.5 million without a signing bonus.

There is a potential opt-out before the 2028 NFL season, if he plays he will make $34 million that season. The contract also included a 'homework clause' that required the quarterback to spend four hours a week studying, however, that was later removed.

Will Kyler Murray play in 2023?

Murray suffered a knee injury in the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, during a Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. The quarterback injured his knee on a non-contact play in which he was running down the field.

The next day it was revealed that he had torn his ACL and would need surgery to repair the injury. He missed the remaining few weeks of the season and has been rehabilitating throughout the offseason.

When training camp opened, Murray was asked about his return. He said that he was taking it 'one day at a time' and revealed that there isn't a current timetable. While he will return in 2023, the quarterback and the Cardinals haven't set an official date as of yet.