Look: Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown spotted at UFC 274 

On Saturday night, Arizona Cardinals teammates Kyler Murray and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were spotted at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brown was acquired by the Cardinals last week. They traded their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens and received Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and the Ravens' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The two were teammates together at the University of Oklahoma. They'll be reunited together in Phoenix and have already been working on their chemsitry off the field, attending events such as UFC 274.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was also spotted with Murray and Brown alongside his wife, Julie Ertz. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was also there in attendance.

With star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins suspended, Arizona's top receivers currently consist of Hollywood Brown, AJ Green, Rondale Moore, and Andy Isabella. But Brown is expected to be Murray's main target in Hopkins' absence.

In an offseason where the narrative has been centered around Murray and how he is a bad teammate and doesn’t like Arizona, this shows that some of what is being reported by the media is a false narrative.

Murray is supporting his local team as the Suns are in the NBA playoffs and is spending a lot of time in the city of Phoenix.

UFC 274 featured two title fights in Phoenix, Arizona

UFC 274: Oliveira v Gaethje

Saturday night's UFC 274 featured two title fights and was a PPV event in Phoenix, at the Footprint Center. Lightweights Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje headlined the card and had an action-packed main event.

Heading into the event, Oliveira was the lightweight champion but weighed in a half-pound over the lightweight limit and was stripped of his title.

Oliveira ended up TKO'ing Gaethje in the first-round of their fight but wasn't declared champion after his fight due to him missing weight.

The co-main event featured a strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza. Esparza, the slight underdog, pulled off an upset in one of the most uneventful title fight in UFC company history.

Right before the main and co-main events, fans were treated to, potentially, the fight of the year whcih resulted in possibly the knockout of the year. Lightweight Michael Chandler delivered a brutal front kick to Tony Ferguson which knocked him out in devastating fashion.

One thing is for sure about this UFC event - Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown were in for a great show.

