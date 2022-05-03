Why was Cardinals' star WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended?

Star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the season due to violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug Policy, according to ESPN. With this news, the Arizona Cardinals have taken a huge hit before the 2022 NFL season has even started. Hopkins will also be suspended without pay during those six games.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/hNGNX4Aegx

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also noted that the talented receiver doesn't plan on appealing the suspension, so he will definitely miss the first six games of the Cardinal's regular season.

On March 20, 2020, the Houston Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins was set to return for the start of the regular season after missing seven games last season due to a hamstring injury and a torn MCL. In 10 games played last season, he recorded 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, the wide receiver recorded 115 receptions for 1,407 yards while grabbing six touchdown receptions.

Marquise Brown will start in place of suspended Deandre Hopkins

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move on draft night by making a trade. The Cardinals traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and their third-round pick in the draft while giving up their first-round pick in the draft.

NFL @NFL TRADE



The TRADEThe @AZCardinals acquire Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick from the @Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. (by @pizzahut 🚨 TRADE 🚨The @AZCardinals acquire Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick from the @Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. (by @pizzahut) https://t.co/PEDFQQIKXh

On draft night, this trade was a surprise on both ends. It was surprising to see a team like the Ravens who are thin at wide receiver trade away their only true playmaker at the position. It also didn't make much sense as Brown and Lamar Jackson had a good relationship, but Brown requested a trade out of Baltimore, and the two had spoken about it prior.

With Hopkins suspended, Arizona's top receivers currently consist of Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, and Andy Isabella.

For the Cardinals, it seemed like they gave up a steep price to acquire Brown, but with the news of Hopkins being suspended, it makes sense why they did so. The Cardinals also lost wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, so adding Brown is beginning to look like a smart move.

The Cardinals finished 11-6 last season, losing 11-34 to future champions the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round. Losing such a key piece of their offense for six games is a bitter blow in a division as tough as the NFC West.

Arizona now have until September to plan their first six games of the season without their best offensive weapon.

Edited by John Maxwell