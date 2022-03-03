Kyler Murray to MLB? Colin Cowherd shares bizarre story on QB

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's uncertain future has become one of the biggest headlines in the NFL as we near the draft.

It began by scrubbing his social media of all things mentioning the Cardinals. This was soon followed by him requesting a new contract worth upwards of $40 million per year.

That's a large contract for Murray, and the team would be smart to see how 2022 pans out before writing a long-term check.

Colin Cowherd revealed a tale about Kyler Murray on his podcast this week. His story backs the Cardinals' reluctance to offer an extension to their quarterback.

It's no surprise that Kyler could have easily gone to the MLB to play baseball instead of the NFL.

He was drafted ninth overall in 2018 to the Oakland Athletics and could be making much more money by playing baseball. Cowherd explained a conversation he had with a Pro Bowl-level pass rusher about Murray's future in the NFL.

“I had an NFL Pro Bowl pass-rusher tell me a year ago that Kyler Murray doesn’t like to get hit, and he thinks he’ll leave for baseball in the next three or four years ... He said, ‘Colin, I’ve hit Russell Wilson, I’ve hit Aaron Rodgers. That kid doesn’t like to get hit.'”

Kyler Murray's long-term future might be with the MLB after slump in NFL

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

When you watch film on Kyler Murray, you can see some truth to this comment. Murray is not known to stay in the pocket for the play to develop when there's pressure around him.

But the biggest takeaway was the feeling that Kyler could leave the NFL after his rookie deal was up and then head over to the MLB. As bizarre as it sounds, it could possibly happen.

Sooner Sports TV @SoonerSportsTV 2018 MLB Draft No. 9 overall pick

2018 Heisman Trophy Winner

2019 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick



is the first and only athlete drafted in the first round of the MLB and NFL draft.



Is Kyler Murray the greatest dual sport



10 pm

MLB teams will be eager for the opportunity to land Kyler Murray as a quality outfielder. The Athletics retain the rights to his contract, but would trade him for a team willing to make a deal.

He would likely earn much more in the MLB than he would in the NFL if 2022 is not favorable to him. Kyler has also had issues with injuries and his body could hold up longer outside of football.

If the Cardinals end up unwilling to meet his contract demands, is there a plausible scenario where he leaves behind the NFL for a career change? If he was to play in the MLB, this would be the ideal time frame for him.

