Kyler Murray has incredible response for what he would do if he met the fan who slapped him 

Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals pulled out a great win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. In celebration of the Cardinals' 29 -23 overtime win over the Raiders, a fan hit the Arizona quarterback in the face. This led to a battery complaint being made to Las Vegas police. Authorities did not state who filed the complaint in their report, and the quarterback didn’t seem too upset or angry about the ordeal. When asked by reporters, Murray said:

"No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand."

Several angles of the video have come out showing a fan interacting with the Cardinals quarterback. But they’re inconclusive as to whether the fan intentionally struck Murray in the head or if he was attempting to give him a high-five. It's possible they were just celebrating their win. Police have not stated on where the investigation stands as of now, but questions from the video and the Cardinals quarterback's reaction could lead to no charges being pressed.

Kyler Murray's performance against the Las Vegas Raiders

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders

Kyler Murray went 31 of 49 for 277 yards, a passing touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 28 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground. However, the quarterback made one of the more spectacular plays of Week 2 as he scrambled almost 85 yards on a two-point conversion play. In the end, he ran in for the conversion.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



#AZvsLV | @AZCardinals Kyler Murray traveled 84.9 yards on his successful two-point conversion scramble, the most distance traveled by an offensive ball-carrier on a two-point conversion attempt in the NGS era (since 2016). Kyler Murray traveled 84.9 yards on his successful two-point conversion scramble, the most distance traveled by an offensive ball-carrier on a two-point conversion attempt in the NGS era (since 2016).#AZvsLV | @AZCardinals https://t.co/tGeZvMgjdn

The Cardinals returned from a 20-point deficit, scoring 22 points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime. Murray and Arizona are now 1-1 and will look to win number two over their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Defeating the Rams will be no easy feat. After escaping with a 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, L.A. are 1-1. The divisional matchup between the Rams and the Cardinals will go a long way to showing how good each side really is this year. The Cardinals defense will have to improve on their recent performances to stop Matthew Stafford and company from putting too many points on the board.

Keep an eye out for this game as it will be one hell of a contest.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far