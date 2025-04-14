Kyren Lacy has died, causing an outpouring of grief from the NFL community. On Saturday, the LSU wide receiver was found with an apparent "self-inflicted gunshot wound" to his head after a police chase in Harris County, Texas.

Multiple NFL players mourned Lacy's death on social media, including quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. The Arizona Cardinals star wrote:

"One of the saddest stories all around man, RIP to Kyren Lacy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the LSU community."

After catching 58 passes for 866 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns in the 2024 season, Kyren Lacy declared for the NFL Draft and sat out the Tigers' 44-31 defeat of Baylor in the Texas Bowl. However, his stock drastically collapsed two days after the announcement when he was involved in a deadly accident.

According to Louisiana State Police, Lacy sped down Louisiana State Highway 20 on Saturday night, eventually crossing the centerline and illegally passing multiple vehicles along the way. A pickup truck then swerved right to avoid his Dodge Charger.

A Kia Cadenza directly behind the pickup then swerved left in an attempt to do the same but ended up hitting a Kia Sorento going the opposite direction head-on. Herman Hall, a 78-year-old passenger in the latter vehicle, was fatally injured in the collision.

Lacy, who fled the scene, was eventually arrested in January and charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

LSU, Harris County issue statements on Kyren Lacy's death

In the aftermath of Kyren Lacy's death, the Harris County Sheriff's Office issued a statement positing that he shot himself while driving, causing his car to crash. It added:

"Once the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division for review, as is standard for any death, which takes place during an attempted arrest."

Meanwhile, LSU said about the news:

"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Over his collegiate career, which began with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette, Lacy caught 162 passes for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.

