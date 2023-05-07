The shooting in Allen, Texas has been condemned by Kyler Murray, Ryan Clark, Darius Slay and others after the latest gun incident in America left eight people dead. In what has become a depressing reality of living in the United States, mass shootings tend to occur even more frequently than NFL games.

Now, footballers have come to bring attention to this issue as Americans, yet again, mourn those who fell victims to gun violence. The pushback was led by many footballers who have attended Allen High School in Texas and who feel a connection to where this shooting happened.

Kyler Murray leads Allen High School alums in speaking out against shooting

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, former Seattle Seahawks Safety Steve Terrell, Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams, Detroit Lions' Levi Onwizurike, all played for Allen High School. They were devastated by what was happending in the place they knew so well and took to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

Kyler Murray @K1 This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas.



If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



When is this shit gonna stop?

Steven Terrell @SdotTerrell Please pray for the city of Allen and the victims at the outlet mall today. Such a tragedy

Jonathan Williams @Jwillpart2 Man terrible news in my hometown. Praying for the families!

Levi Onwuzurike. @LeviOnw So senseless Praying for Allen and All the people and families affected

Joining them were other current and former players, who also expressed their sadness and desperation with the whole situation.

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay U can't go nowhere in this world!! No school, no church,no hospital,no club no nothing without it getting shot up!

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Man!! We gotta start taking care of each other.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Shit sad man

Details emerge about the mass shooting in Allen, Texas

The latest in a long line of horrific mass shottings in America took place in Allen Texas. On Saturday afternoon, a shooter opened fire at an outlet mall killing eight and injuring seven others. Witnesses recount people running to take cover as the shooting began. Some took cover in parking lots behind cars, in back hallways and storage areas.

The mass shooting in Allen could have claimed many more lives but a stroke of fortune prevented further deaths. An Allen Police Department officer was at the mall on an unrelated call and he successfully killed the shooter. The shooter, as reported by CNN, had a body armor, an AR-15 style assault weapon and extra magazines. They all pointed to a tragedy that could have been much greater.

However, it still does not diminish the scope of the pain for the victims, some of whom are reportedly as young as five. Based on the definition of mass shootings, which categorizes any incident with more than or equal to four gun deaths, nearly 200 mass shootings have already occurred in the United States this year alone.

That is far higher than anywhere else in the world. So, while Darius Slay did say that there is nowhere in the world people can go to because of these mass shootings, it seems to be more of a problem concentrated in America.

