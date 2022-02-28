Kyler Murray's agent provides a huge update on QB's future with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been in the news a lot lately.

A few weeks ago, Murray scrubbed his social media accounts and took down all his Cardinals-related content. As a result, many believed this meant he was leaving the team.

Now, it appears he has changed his mind. According to Kyler Murray's agent, the star quarterback wants to return to the team next year, as long as he gets a long-term contract.

This is an interesting development because Murray was considering leaving the team just a few weeks ago. He basically threw a temper tantrum because he felt like he was being blamed for the Cardinals' lack of success.

It was so bad that, at one point, some former Cardinals players, like wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, felt the need to come out and speak on the situation because the team was afraid he was going to bolt and go play baseball.

Fitzgerald said this a few weeks ago about the Murray situation:

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while, but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” he said. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler. I love the Cardinals, and I want the best for everybody.

So now the question is, will the Cardinals follow through with Murray's request?

Does Kyler Murray deserve a long-term contract?

Kyler Murray might want a long-term contract extension, but does he deserve it? Realistically, no, he doesn't. Murray is a good quarterback, but he has fallen short of what was expected of him several times.

Murray has thrown for over 3,000 yards all three years he has been a pro, but he has yet to throw for 30 touchdowns or more in a season. It is quite easy to find someone to compare him to who has done more in less time. For example, Joe Burrow, who is in his second year, has thrown for 4600 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "Want to add another wrinkle to this Kyler drama? Kyler Murray isn't the only person there represented by agent Erik Burkhardt. So is his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. This statement today is as black and white as it gets-- pay Kyler or don't. Someone else will." -- @PSchrags "Want to add another wrinkle to this Kyler drama? Kyler Murray isn't the only person there represented by agent Erik Burkhardt. So is his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. This statement today is as black and white as it gets-- pay Kyler or don't. Someone else will." -- @PSchrags https://t.co/85U47dipje

Burrow took his team to the Super Bowl this year, too, unlike Murray, who has yet to even take his team to the NFC Championship game.

At this point, the Cardinals may want to wait and see what Murray does this year before committing that kind of cash to a young quarterback who really hasn't proven himself yet.

From the looks of it, 2022 is going to be a crucial year for not only head coach Kliff Kingsbury but Kyler Murray as well.

