Kyler Murray trade rumors: Cardinals make decision on $230,500,000 star ahead of NFL trade deadline

Kyler Murray's long road back to the gridiron is finally in the closing stages. However, will his first game since tearing his ACL take place in a Cardinals uniform? With the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, the Cardinals quarterback's name came up. Here's the status on whether Murray has anything to worry about.

In a post on Twitter/X, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that the team was not "shopping" him. Here's how she put it:

"While there are teams that could be interested in trading for Arizona QB Kyler Murray, I was told the organization is not shopping him. Murray is expected to play for Arizona over the next few weeks."

It never seemed like the quarterback, who is in the midst of a five-year, $230.5 million contract, was truly in danger of getting traded, but this confirms that Murray will be finishing the year with the Cardinals.

Will Kyler Murray play before Cardinals are eliminated from playoffs?

Based on the language of the post, the team's franchise quarterback could still be a few weeks away from starting. However, the team's mathematical playoff hopes might not last that long. At 1-7, the team is as little as two games away from locking in a losing season.

At 1-9, the best the team can do is 8-9. While teams have made the playoffs before with a negative record such as Tom Brady's Buccaneers in 2022 and Taylor Heinicke's Washington Commanders in 2020, the chances are remote. If the Cardinals lose beyond that and lock in a double-digit losing season, the odds are practically assured of missing the playoffs.

At the same time, Murray is rounding into football shape, putting both his return and the team's mathematical elimination on a collision course. At this point, one should expect that Marquise Brown's first reception from Murray comes in the lame-duck part of the season.

With the Carolina Panthers winning over the weekend, the Cardinals have the lowest win percentage of the league at .125.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline cuts off all trade transactions at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For those celebrating Halloween on the East Coast, this means they can check for any moves between 4 and 5 before quickly transitioning to holiday festivities.