Arizona Cardinals trade deadline tracker 2023: Latest on Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz and more

The Arizona Cardinals were expected not to shoot for the stars this season, but even they would have expected something better than where they currently stand with the trade deadline coming up. They are 1-6 and are destined to be one of the lowest ranked teams in the NFL at the end of the season, unless something dramatic happens over the next 10 weeks.

Their problems have been compounded by upheaval on and off the field. They have a new head coach and their quarterback Kyler Murray has not been able to play this season as he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered last year.

Arizona Cardinals trade deadline

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the trade deadline approaching, there is every indication that they might be willing to sell their star players to create a deeper depth on their draft picks for next year. That means many of their star players will be on the chopping board.

The Cardinals gave an indication of this even before the season started when left DeAndre Hopkins leave for the Tennessee Titans. They were always going to use this season as a rebuilding opportunity, but even they could not envisaged how bad the malaise was. Here is where things stand with some of their best players.

Kyler Murray, QB

Kyler Murray has not played at all this season. He is coming out of an ACL injury and someone who is known for his ability to scramble outside the pocket, it remains to be seen if he returns to his previous form in that regard. He finally returned to full practice this week but has not been activated yet and will not feature against the Baltimore Ravens.

Expand Tweet

But beyond his slated return, there are questions if he is the right person for the feature. Kyler Murray's apparent unwillingness to study film was revealed during his last contract negotiation when a clause stipulating a minimum weekly slot for watching film became public. His performances have also been uneven prior to the injury.

If they finish towards the bottom of the league, the Arizona Cardinals have a real chance of getting Caleb Williams because other teams below them like the Carolina Panthers already have their young quarterback in Bryce Young. In such a situation they might cut ties with Kyler Murray.

However, with him coming out of injury there is scant chance of him being traded elsewhere. It might have to wait until the season ends to see if any quarterback-needy team wants Kyler Murray if the Cardinals choose to offload him.

Grade: will be updated if/when the player gets traded

Marquise Brown, WR

Hollywood Brown has earned his name for making big plays as a wide receiver. He is a former first round pick. He is just 26 years old. That makes him an asset to trade to other teams, if they give the Cardinals some draft picks in return.

There is no shortage of teams that need a wide receiver. From weak rosters like the Carolina Panthers to potential Super Bowl aspirants like the Kansas City Chiefs, there are many teams that could do with his speed and receiving ability.

However, based on latest indications, while many teams might be interested, the Cardinals are loathe to let him leave having allowed DeAndre Hopkins to leave prior to the beginning of the season.

Expand Tweet

Grade: will be updated if/when the player gets traded

Zach Ertz, TE

Unlike Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz is 32 years old. He is a former Super Bowl champion and there might be teams that are looking to get his experience as they push for the playoffs.

The Cardinals might have been open to trading a player of his caliber to get the salary hit off their payroll and also get some picks in return. However, he has been placed on injured reserve going into this week, meaning he will miss at least four games. That, unfortunately, might scupper any potential trade talks.

Expand Tweet

Grade: will be updated if/when the player gets traded

Ultimately, whether it is the three players above or anyone else, the Arizona Cardinals should definitely be willing to listen to offers. They knew this was going to be a tough season but it has been even more brutal than many expected so far.