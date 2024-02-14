Kylie Kelce reveals why she 'refused to watch' brother-in-law Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce says she refused to watch her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kylie is the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and has been a massive Eagles fan for her entire life. With that, she has said she won't wear any other team's merchandise, which includes the Chiefs.

During Super Bowl 58, Kylie stopped watching the game and a video went viral of her.

Kylie Kelce then took to her Instagram stories to explain why her superstition kicked in to not watch the game.

"At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard. I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs."

It is interesting for Kylie to decide not to watch the game, and what her superstition was is uncertain. But, it ended up working for her brother-in-law as the Kansas City Chiefs secured a comeback win in OT to win Super Bowl 58.

Travis Kelce plays a key role in Super Bowl 58

Despite not finding the endzone in Super Bowl 58, Travis Kelce did have a ton of success in the game.

Kelce finished the game with nine receptions for 93 yards and after the game, he spoke to ESPN. He said he didn't care about his stats and was focused on doing whatever was needed to win:

“Man, I stopped chasing stats a long, long time again and started chasing legacy and where my heart was at and where I wanted to be as a professional.

And I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of a team with these guys and be a part of the greatness every single day and the drive every single day.

"This game is so beautiful when you’re doing things the right way. You put in the grind, you put in the hard work, you reap those rewards. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful atmosphere and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”

Although Kelce didn't care about his stats, he did record a 22-yard reception with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter to help set up the game-tying field goal to go to OT.

“It means everything,” Kelce said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys with their fight and their heart, and rallying together when everybody was counting us out.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will now celebrate their Super Bowl win during the parade on Wednesday.