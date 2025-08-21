Kylie Kelce shares honest take on Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara’s guest appearance on the ‘NGL’ podcast 

Kyle Kelce reacted to Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara’s appearance on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. The NFL stars are preparing for the upcoming season and will play their final preseason game this week. Wilson is gearing up for his first season with the New York Giants.His wife appeared on Kelce’s podcast last week and opened up about the NFL, her motherhood journey, and more. Kyle Kelce reshared a short video of their conversation on Instagram story on Tuesday and expressed his excitement about collaborating with the American singer-songwriter.“Had the best time chatting with you, @ciara,” Kelce wrote.Still from Kylie Kelce's Instagram story /@kykelceCiara and Kyle Kelce also discussed their common dislike for the Dallas Cowboys.&quot;That’s big facts. I mean, I’m learning the territory wherever I am. And obviously that blue and silver and white team is definitely a good history there,&quot; Ciara said (The Sporting News).Jason Kelce, Kyle’s husband, played for the Philadelphia Eagles during his career, while Ciara’s husband is looking forward to competing with the Giants.Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, honored in BeninRussell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, was given the citizenship of Benin under the new slavery descendants law, becoming the first public figure to earn the honor. She shared a reel on Instagram on July 28, writing about the recognition.&quot;July 26, history was made. On this year’s United Nations International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent, I was honored to receive Beninese citizenship, becoming the first person in the world granted nationality under this new initiative!,&quot; she wrote.&quot;To be welcomed by His Excellency President Patrice Talon, the Office of Benin Tourism, and the beautiful people of Benin is a moment I will never forget. Thank you Benin for opening your arms and your heart to me. See you soon,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast month, she also joined Russell Wilson at training camp and shared glimpses of the outing on Instagram. She posted a short reel with the caption cheering for the team for the upcoming season.&quot;SZN 14 Loading. Football is Family. Go Big Blue! @DangeRussWilson @Giants,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn their last two preseason outings, the New York Giants won both games. They faced the Buffalo Bills on August 9 and then the New York Jets last week.This week, they will compete against the New England Patriots before heading into the regular season, where they open against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.