"I have a ton of respect Tom Brady" - Matthew Stafford acknowledges big challenge ahead of Bucs vs Rams

Sunday’s match up between Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford will see two undefeated teams go at it. The Buccaneers and Rams will meet for the third time in three years and will see a new quarterback feature.

First it was Brady who took over for turnover machine Jameis Winston as he threw for four touchdowns en route to a high-scoring 55-40 win back in 2019. Now this year it is Stafford who is the new boy as he replaces Jarod Goff, who was sent on his way to Detroit.

Brady and Stafford have had past history with Brady coming out on top last year, but Stafford did exit the game early thanks to an ankle injury. Of course, the Rams' new signal caller does not see Sunday’s game as the sole matchup between himself and the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Stafford likes what Brady has done this season

Stafford spoke to Kevin Modesti of the Southern California News Group on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the matchup with Brady. He said:

“We’re going against a great defense that’s playing about as good as any defense in the league the last year, year and a half. It’s two teams that are playing good football right now going against each other. I’m excited about it. It's a big challenge for us.”

Stafford added that he has “a ton of respect for what [Brady’s] done in the past and, shoot, what he’s doing right now.”

When Stafford signed for the LA Rams, much was made of the move as he was seen as an upgrade over Jared Goff. Those thoughts have been validated already, just two weeks into the season.

Through the first two games, Stafford has been impressive to say the least. Completing 70 percent of his passes, throwing for 599 yards along with five touchdowns and just one interception. On top of that, Stafford leads the league with an average of a huge 15.4 yards per completion.

It is shaping up as an excellent matchup between two undefeated teams and the league is going to find out a lot about both. Brady and Stafford have been impressive in the opening two weeks and will be looking to continue that form with a win on Sunday.

