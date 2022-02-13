LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals injury report and starting lineup - Super Bowl LVI

It's now clear that the Los Angeles Rams trade for Matthew Stafford was well worth the risk. With Stafford, they have now matched the heights they reached with previous quarterback Jared Goff.

Now, the team needs to prove they can go further. With a win on Sunday, Sean McVay would reach new heights in his five-year career. That said, the team needs to be healthy going into the game.

On the other side, when Cincinnati Bengals fans woke on the first Sunday of the year, they didn't expect to be where they are now. The Bengals are just one game away from immortality. Joe Burrow's shown an ability to keep his composure at a level rarely seen by a first-time playoff contestant.

However, they will need a bit of good fortune to beat the red-hot Los Angeles Rams who enter their second Super Bowl in three years. A solid starting point would be a healthier injury report.

Here's a look at the injury report for each team going into Super Bowl 56.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyler Higbee TE Knee - MCL Out Joe Noteboom OT Chest Out Jordan Fuller SS Ankle Out Jamil Demby OG Undisclosed Out Robert Woods WR Knee - ACL Out

Heading into this week's game, there was hope that Los Angeles tight end Tyler Higbee would be able to play. Instead, according to CBS Sports, he will miss the game with a knee injury.

The injury occurred during their NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Outside of him, the team is about as healthy as they've been.

Cinncinati Bengals

Player Position Injury Game Status Auden Tate WR Calf Out CJ Uzomah TE Knee - MCL Questionable Darius Phillips CB Shoulder Out Jordan Evans OLB Knee Out Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot Out Riley Reiff OT Ankle Out Brandon Wilson FS Knee Out

According to CBS Sports, the biggest source of concern for the Bengals appears to be tight end CJ Uzomah. Uzomah reportedly did not practice on Thursday.

He is officially listed as questionable for the Super Bowl. Outside of him, the Bengals are in pretty good shape. Part of getting this far is a test of reliability, and the Bengals are battle-tested.

Los Angeles Rams at Cinncinati Bengals starting lineups

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Cam Akers, Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Kendall Blanton | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Practice & Media Day

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Leonard Floyd, Ernest Jones, Troy Reeder, Von Miller | CB - Darious Williams, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. | S - Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd | TE - CJ Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Jackson Carman, Isaiah Prince

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader, BJ Hill, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Edited by Adam Dickson