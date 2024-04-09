LaDainian Tomlinson accuses ex-Chargers OC Cam Cameron of intentionally losing 2006 playoff game to Patriots for Miami HC job

LaDainian Tomlinson is considered one of the greatest running backs of all time, but he's also one of those legends who never reached, let alone won, a Super Bowl.

While he reached the AFC Championship Game twice (2007 and 2010), 2006 is considered the Hall-of-Famer's peak, as he won the MVP and helped the then-San Diego Chargers go a franchise-best 14-2. Unfortunately, they lost 24-21 to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round, largely thanks to a fumbled interception by safety Marlon McCree.

Speaking about that game, LaDainian Tomlinson claimed that then-offensive coordinator Cam Cameron had deliberately lost that game to get interviewed by the Miami Dolphins:

"Remember who was the offensive coordinator? Do you guys remember at that time, Cam Cameron, what job did he get right after we lost? So in my mind, did he just throw the game for a head coaching job? You play football a certain way. 'If you're up by 11 or if you're up in the second half, how do I not get the ball?'

"That’s why I said, we have all had a chance to think about this stuff, process it, and the fact that, you know someone gets it (Dolphins job) right after we lose, says 'guys I appreciate everything you know, you guys played hard for me, but I’m gonna take this Miami job.'"

A month after the game, the Chargers shocked fans by firing coach Marty Schottenheimer. His successor Norv Turner took them to the AFC Championship game the next year but failed to replicate or improve on the successes of the prior era.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, completely flopped with Cameron at the helm, going a franchise-worst 1-15. He was fired after the season ended.

LaDainian Tomlinson discusses AFC Championship Game loss to Steelers

Speaking of the AFC Championship Game, the 2010-11 edition is another heartbreaking playoff loss in LaDainian Tomlinson's career.

By then a member of the New York Jets, he and Shonn Greene formed a formidable rushing duo that helped the team go 11-5. They upset Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts and Tom Brady's New England Patriots on the road in the playoffs.

However, their run ended with a 24-19 loss at Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers with the Lamar Hunt Trophy on the line. In the aforementioned interview, he said:

"It sticks with me a lot because I had the teams to do it. Now I realize you have to be a little licky and things gotta go your own way. ... Even with the Jets, against Pittsburgh. Goal line, them boys stop us four straight. We're right there. Came back... So it is tough to live with."

LaDainian Tomlinson retired after the following season, just as the Jets were beginning their record-breaking playoff drought.