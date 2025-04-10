The wedding bells have started to ring for Los Angeles Chargers star Ladd McConkey and his fiancée, Sydney Horne. The couple will be getting married on Sunday, according to details shared by McConkey. On Wednesday, the wide receiver officially confirmed his wedding date via Instagram.

McConkey shared an IG post from last year when he announced his engagement with Horne on his story. In the caption of his IG story, the wide receiver expressed his excitement to exchange vows in "3 days."

So, according to the timeframe presented by McConkey, his wedding would be taking place on Sunday. Sharing his excitement for the same, the Chargers star wrote:

"3 days until we say I do. I can't wait to call you my wife! I love you! @sydneyhorne"

Horne later reshared McConkey's IG story on her account. Gushing over the wide receiver, Horne wrote:

"I'm obsessed w you"

Ladd McConkey officially confirms wedding date with fiancée Sydney Horne (Image Credit: McConkey/IG)

Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne exchanged their rings on July 6, 2024. The wide receiver later shared a joint Instagram post with Horne, breaking the engagement news to his fans. McConkey's post featured pictures from his proposal, along with a wholesome caption that read:

"My person for life. Here’s to the beginning of forever with my bestfriend! I love you so much 7.6.24"

Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne opened up about excitement to marry WR

Just like Ladd McConkey, his fiancée, Sydney Horne, has been equally excited to get married. Last month, Horne talked about her excitement for the wedding via an Instagram post featuring his romantic moments with the wide receiver.

"Less than a month until we say I do. Thankful for the best family & friends for such a beautiful shower," Horne wrote in the caption.

In the first slide, the couple can be seen sharing a side hug while posing for a memorable photo. The second slide highlighted a romantic moment of the two sharing a kiss. The other slides featured Horne's pictures from her friends.

Before opening up about her excitement for getting married to McConkey, Horne shared a glimpse into her beautiful memories from her pink-themed bridal shower.

