Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney beams with pride as Chargers WR guest stars at FCA's Night of Impact

LA Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s fiancée, Sydney Horne, cheered for her soon-to-be husband on Sunday. Horne posted an Instagram story of McConkey as a guest speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' first “Night of Impact” event in Locust Grove, GA.

She wrote:

“Proud of the person you are @laddmcconkey.”

Sydney Horne beams with pride for Ladd McConkey and her upcoming marriage

McConkey was accompanied by Sydney Horne, his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, at the event. The couple got engaged last month and are excited about their wedding, as reflected in their social media interactions.

Horne shared a reminder on her Instagram earlier this week. She captioned the story:

“Less than a month until we say I do💍 Thankful for the best family & friends for such a beautiful shower <3”

On Saturday, McConkey wore a blue polo T-shirt with camel-colored pants, while Horne appeared in a white off-shoulder top and shorts from Five Points Boutique. She paired it with a black handbag and sandals from The Muse. The couple was accompanied by their friends as they posed for pictures and a kiss.

McConkey also responded to the photo, commenting:

“Can’t wait to call you my wife! I love you❤️.”

Ladd McConkey commented on Sydney Horne's post

Besides McConkey, Horne’s friends are also eagerly awaiting their wedding. Horne posted pictures on her Instagram story, sharing their warm wishes. One of her friends wrote:

“Almost a wife @laddmcconkey.”

Another wrote:

“Happy bachelorette—cheers.”

Another friend shared a picture of Horne from her bachelorette party night.

Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne shares photos from her bridal shower

Although Horne hasn’t posted pictures from her bachelorette party, she uploaded snaps from her bridal shower on Instagram last month. She captioned the post:

“Showered with so much love 💌”

According to the post, the bridal shower took place in Dalton, GA, and was attended by her family, friends and relatives. Sydney Horne wore a white mini dress at the pink-themed event.

The couple has been together for seven years and got engaged last year. Although their wedding date hasn’t been revealed yet, rumors suggest they will exchange vows in April.

