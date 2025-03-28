Ladd McConkey’s fiancée Sydney Horne shares her favorite picture with Chargers WR

LA Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Sydney Horne, will be married in a few weeks. Amid the waiting phase, Horne shared a picture of the young couple on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ad

Horne held McConkey from behind as the couple looked at the camera.

“Just wondering if anyone loves this pic as much as me lol,” Horne said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sydney Horne's IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The photo shared by Horne was an unseen picture from March 16, when she shared an Instagram post with a caption:

Ad

Trending

“Less than a month until we say I do💍 Thankful for the best family & friends for such a beautiful shower <3,” Horne wrote.

Ad

McConkey responded: “Can’t wait to call you my wife! I love you ❤️.”

The couple were accompanied by Horne’s childhood friend, Mary Kathlyn, and her husband, Preston Shields. Horne wore a white off-shoulder half-sleeve top with white shorts, sandals and a black handbag. McConkey wore a blue-colored polo shirt and camel-colored trousers with white shoes.

Horne and McConkey are in their hometown of Dalton, Georgia, as their wedding date approaches. The couple spent time meeting their friends, and while McConkey hasn’t shared anything about his celebration, Horne shared a few pics on her IG story on Sunday her friends took.

Ad

Ladd McConkey’s fiancée, Sydney Horne, celebrates her bachelorette with friends

The first picture was taken by Andie Kat Carpenter with the message, “Bach Night,” as Sydney Horne sat on the side of a bed. The bedroom was decorated with colorful balloons lying on the bed, with ‘bride’ written on the wall in balloons.

On the same day, Horne also uploaded more congratulatory messages from her friends. Addison Matter wrote, “Happy bachelorette – Cheers!!!” and Mary Kathlyn wrote, “Almost a wife.”

Ad

Horne’s future sister-in-law, Lainie Horne, also shared a message with Sydney, writing, “Our future Mrs. McConkey.” Horne visited the local Hook & Eye restaurant in Blue Ridge City, Georgia, with her friends during the daytime.

Sydney Horne and Ladd McConkey have known each other since fifth grade and started dating during their teenage years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.