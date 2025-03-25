  • home icon
  • Ladd McConkey’s bride-to-be Sydney Horne celebrates her bachelorette party

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 25, 2025 19:54 GMT
Ladd McConkey with fiancee Sydney Horne
Denver Broncos wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s fiancée, Sydney Horne, shared a few pictures on her Instagram story showcasing moments from her bachelorette party. The picture was originally shared by Sydney’s friend, Andie Kat Carpenter, on her IG story on Sunday.

"Bach Night," Carpenter wrote.
Ladd McConkey&#039;s fiancee Sydney Horne&#039;s IG stories
Ladd McConkey's fiancee Sydney Horne's IG stories

Sydney wore a casual outfit while sitting on the side of her bed, which was decorated with white, orange and pink balloons. She wore faded casual denim and a white printed top.

She also shared stories from some of her other friends, who were likely part of the celebration.

Sydney’s friend, Mary Kathlyn, shared a picture of Sydney enjoying a yellow drink while basking under the sun.

"Almost a wife," Kathlyn wrote.

Another friend, Addison Matter, shared a photo from the same spot and wrote:

"Happy bachelorette – Cheers!!!"

The group was also accompanied by Sydney’s sister-in-law, Lainie Horne, the wife of Sydney’s elder brother, Jamon. Lainie shared a picture on her Instagram story and later posted a few more snaps on her IG with the caption:

"Our future Mrs. McConkey."

Her post also revealed that the group gathered at the Hook & Eye restaurant near Blue Ridge City in Georgia. It also hinted that the couple is probably back in their hometown, where they met with other friends.

Sydney and Ladd met as fifth graders and began dating as teenagers. Throughout the years, Sydney has been by McConkey’s side as he played for Georgia and later made his way to the NFL. The couple announced their engagement in July when McConkey bent down on one knee to pop the question, to which she gladly said yes.

Now, their love story has come full circle, as McConkey and Horne have returned to their hometown for their wedding.

Sydney Horne shows excitement days ahead of her marriage

Sydney Horne and Ladd McConkey are excited about their upcoming marriage, with Sydney sharing multiple posts on social media revealing her excitement. Last week, she posted more pictures of the couple catching up with friends.

"Less than a month until we say I do💍 Thankful for the best family & friends for such a beautiful shower <3," she wrote.

Sydney Horne also celebrated her bridal shower last month in Dalton, Georgia. The event was attended by her friends, family and well-wishers. Their wedding is expected to be in early April.

