Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops wholesome message describing newly-married life with Chargers WR

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, hit pause with one photo and six words.

Ad

Sydney McConkey posted a message on Instagram on Thursday, along with a lakeside wedding photo.

“How everyday feels being your wife,” Sydney wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The picture was part of a carousel of romantic shots. It showed the LA Chargers wide receiver lifting her near a waterfront with sunlight on the lake and smiles on their faces.

The couple exchanged vows back in April, choosing a window in the offseason before OTAs and minicamp ramped up.

Ladd and Sydney met in grade school. They stayed together through high school and college, navigating his rise from a lightly recruited receiver to a two-time national champion at Georgia. He was eventually picked at No. 34 last year by the Chargers.

Ad

Ladd McConkey's wife documents post-wedding sweet moments

Ad

It wasn’t until mid-June, after mandatory minicamp wrapped, that Ladd McConkey and his wife, Sydney, managed to sneak away for a honeymoon. She shared glimpses of a sun-soaked getaway.

However, even back home, they’ve been building a life together. In May, Sydney shared their newest addition, a puppy named Nellie Jean McConkey. In her Instagram Story, she was cradled lovingly in Ladd's arms.

"Newest member of the McConkey family. Welcome, Nellie Jean McConkey," Sydney wrote.

Ad

As Ladd works to stake his claim in the Chargers' offense following a record-breaking rookie year, Sydney's also been chasing her dreams. She graduated in May, a feat she called "hard-fought" after changing majors, taking time off and crossing the country to help Ladd pursue his career.

Known for his sharp route-running and feel for the game, Ladd settled into Los Angeles fast. Even in a reshuffling receiver group, he became one of Justin Herbert’s go-to options, especially on third downs and in the red zone.

By the end of his rookie year in 2024, Ladd racked up more receiving yards than any other rookie wideout. He finished with over 1,100 yards on more than 80 catches and seven touchdowns. Ladd's knack for finding soft spots in coverage and creating separation made him a reliable weapon in the slot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.