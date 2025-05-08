Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney reveals welcoming 'newest member' to family weeks after dreamy wedding

Los Angeles Chargers star Ladd McConkey got married to his longtime girlfriend, Sydney, last month, and the couple is already extending their family of two. Sydney McConkey has revealed welcoming the "newest member" into their family.

On Thursday, Sydney posted a picture of her husband holding a cute puppy in his arms. In the caption, Sydney revealed the name the couple decided for their first-ever pet dog. Welcoming the furry pet into their family, Sydney wrote:

"Newest member of the McConkey family. Welcome Nellie Jean McConkey."

McConkey's wife, Sydney, reveals welcoming the 'newest member' to the family. (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)

Sydney McConkey also celebrated her graduation with an Instagram post. Reflecting on the major struggles she dealt with in her education journey, Sydney wrote:

“A couple degree changes later and a break from school to move across the country, I have found something my heart truly loves & have FINALLY finished my degree + some endorsements!!"

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney announced wedding to Chargers WR with special IG post

Ladd McConkey and Sydney exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony last month. The couple shared a joint Instagram post to break the news of their wedding. The IG post featured pictures from their lakeside wedding photoshoot, highlighting some of their romantic moments together.

"Everything I’ve ever wanted- I’ll love you forever!! Cheers to us," Sydney captioned the IG post.

In the first picture, McConkey and his wife Sydney can be seen posing together with a white 1965 Buick Skylark convertible. There were also snapshots in which the two could be spotted sharing a romantic kiss, with a beautiful scenic view of mountains in the background.

Since McConkey has been with Sydney since their teenage years, she has already established a strong bond with the wide receiver's family. Last week, Sydney penned a wholesome message for her sister-in-law to celebrate her birthday.

