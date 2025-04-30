  • home icon
Ladd McConkey's newly-wed wife Sydney calls her SIL "best momma" in birthday tribute

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:08 GMT
Ladd McConkey's newly-wed wife Sydney calls her SIL "best momma" in birthday tribute (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)
Ladd McConkey’s newly-wed wife Sydney calls her SIL "best momma" in birthday tribute (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, embraced the post-marriage relationships with the wide receiver's family. Sydney shared a special bond with her sister-in-law Molly, whom she recently wished a "happy birthday" with a special tribute.

On Wednesday, Sydney updated her Instagram story with a picture of Molly McConkey from her bridal function. Along with the picture, Sydney penned a sweet message for Molly, celebrating her birthday. Sydney wrote:

"Happy birthday to the best momma out there! Thankful for our relationship that will last a lifetime - i love you Molly! Cheers to you, sis."
Ladd McConkey&rsquo;s newly-wed wife Sydney calls her SIL
Ladd McConkey’s newly-wed wife Sydney calls her SIL "best momma" in birthday tribute (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)

Sydney's IG story came almost a week after she recapped her wedding day with a beautiful Instagram reel. The clip was a compilation of multiple videos highlighting moments from Ladd McConkey walking to the aisle to memories from their post-wedding photoshoot.

Recapping her marriage day in just two sentences, Sydney wrote:

"A day we will never forget it! Thankful for perfect days like these!"
Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney penned emotional message to celebrate her teaching journey

Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, found the career where her "heart truly" belonged: teaching.

On Wednesday, Sydney shared pictures from her photoshoot in Chatsworth, Georgia. She shared a brief message about her experience "being an educator." Sydney wrote:

"A couple degree changes later and a break from school to move across the country, I have found something my heart truly loves & have FINALLY finished my degree + some endorsements!! Officially Mrs. McConkey. Being an educator can be challenging at times but ultimately is the most rewarding and humbling experience."
Ladd McConkey and Sydney tied the knot on April 16 and later broke the news to their fans with a joint Instagram post featuring their dreamy wedding photoshoot pictures.

Before walking down the aisle, Horney went viral for her 4-word message to the wide receiver.

Quick Links

