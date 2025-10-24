  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney glows in blue top while rooting for Chargers WR vs. Vikings

Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney glows in blue top while rooting for Chargers WR vs. Vikings

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:48 GMT
Ladd McConkey&rsquo;s wife Sydney
Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, has shared a glimpse of her Week 8 game day outing on her social media account. The Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver is playing his first season after tying the knot and has been impressive so far.

Ad

In Week 8, the Chargers played against the Minnesota Vikings, and prior to the game, on Instagram, Sydney shared a selfie from her car. She rooted for her husband this week in a customized light blue top with the number "15" printed on it. She shared it with a simple two-word caption:

"Go 15," she wrote.
Ladd McConkey&rsquo;s wife Sydney&#039;s IG story /@sydney.mcconkey
Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney's IG story /@sydney.mcconkey

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Los Angeles Chargers had a memorable outfit this week, and they won 37-10. Following the game, Sydney shared a post on her Instagram account. She posted three snaps and, in the caption, celebrated the team’s win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Chargers win," she wrote.
Ad

She wore a crop top paired with denim pants and white shoes. Sydney has been rooting for her husband this season and cheers for him during his games. This season, she has often caught attention for her stylish outfits.

Ladd McConkey reacts with a heartfelt message as his wife, Sydney, stuns in a blue outfit for game day

Earlier this month, Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, attended the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 5 game. The team played against the Washington Commanders. However, it was a tough time for them as they lost 29-27.

Ad

Sydney offered a glimpse of the outing on Instagram, cheering for her husband. She shared four pictures, offering a closer look into her game day style, and in the caption wrote:

"Bolting up as we speak"

Her husband reacted in the comments section.

"Beautiful," he wrote.
Ladd McConkey reacts with a heartfelt message as wife Sydney stuns in blue outfit for game day*
Ladd McConkey reacts with a heartfelt message as wife Sydney stuns in blue outfit for game day*

Ladd McConkey's wife wore a navy blue top with "15" printed in front. She styled it with sky-blue denim pants and white shoes. Prior to that, she attended the Chargers game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Ad

For the outing, she styled a white shirt dress with McConkey's name and number "15" embroidered in golden color on it. She completed the outfit with black below-the-knee boots and a transparent bag.

She then also shared the pictures for her game day outing in Week 7. She opted for a white t-shirt and blue denim pants for the outing.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications