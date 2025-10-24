Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney glows in blue top while rooting for Chargers WR vs. Vikings

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, has shared a glimpse of her Week 8 game day outing on her social media account. The Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver is playing his first season after tying the knot and has been impressive so far.In Week 8, the Chargers played against the Minnesota Vikings, and prior to the game, on Instagram, Sydney shared a selfie from her car. She rooted for her husband this week in a customized light blue top with the number &quot;15&quot; printed on it. She shared it with a simple two-word caption:&quot;Go 15,&quot; she wrote.Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney's IG story /@sydney.mcconkeyThe Los Angeles Chargers had a memorable outfit this week, and they won 37-10. Following the game, Sydney shared a post on her Instagram account. She posted three snaps and, in the caption, celebrated the team’s win.&quot;Chargers win,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a crop top paired with denim pants and white shoes. Sydney has been rooting for her husband this season and cheers for him during his games. This season, she has often caught attention for her stylish outfits.Ladd McConkey reacts with a heartfelt message as his wife, Sydney, stuns in a blue outfit for game dayEarlier this month, Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, attended the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 5 game. The team played against the Washington Commanders. However, it was a tough time for them as they lost 29-27.Sydney offered a glimpse of the outing on Instagram, cheering for her husband. She shared four pictures, offering a closer look into her game day style, and in the caption wrote:&quot;Bolting up as we speak&quot;Her husband reacted in the comments section.&quot;Beautiful,&quot; he wrote.Ladd McConkey reacts with a heartfelt message as wife Sydney stuns in blue outfit for game day*Ladd McConkey's wife wore a navy blue top with &quot;15&quot; printed in front. She styled it with sky-blue denim pants and white shoes. Prior to that, she attended the Chargers game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.For the outing, she styled a white shirt dress with McConkey's name and number &quot;15&quot; embroidered in golden color on it. She completed the outfit with black below-the-knee boots and a transparent bag.She then also shared the pictures for her game day outing in Week 7. She opted for a white t-shirt and blue denim pants for the outing.