  Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shuts down troller with brutal clapback for labeling Chargers WR's team "s**tty"

Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney shuts down troller with brutal clapback for labeling Chargers WR's team "s**tty"

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 21, 2025 20:34 GMT
Ladd McConkey&rsquo;s wife Sydney shuts down troller with brutal clapback for labeling Chargers WR
Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney shuts down troller with brutal clapback for labeling Chargers WR's team "s**tty" (image credits: getty, instagram/sydney.mcconkey)

Before the LA Chargers faced the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, showed off her game-day outfit on Instagram. She wore a No. 15 Chargers jersey and light blue jeans.

“Who am I here for? You tell me 😉 Ladd Mcconkey,” Sydney wrote.

However, the lighthearted post drew an unwanted comment from a critic.

“Your there for a sh*tty team that never lives up to there potential,” the fan wrote.

She reposted the message on her Instagram story and clapped back by correcting the fan's grammar.

“'You’re'**** & 'Their'*********. Can’t be a hater when you use incorrect grammar,” Sydney wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)

The Chargers lost 38-24, dropping their record to 4-3. Ladd had a decent game with four catches for 40 yards, including a 13-yard gain and an 11-yard first down.

Sydney's outfit received a shoutout from Omarion Hampton’s girlfriend, Lilly Heder, ahead of LA's Week 5 matchup.

"Stunning OFC,” Heder commented.

For the Chargers-Commanders game, Sydney wore a tank top with Ladd's No. 15, paired with light blue jeans. She posted the look on Instagram before kickoff.

Ladd was impressed with Sydney's Week 3 game-day outfit on Sept. 22. She wore a blue off-shoulder top styled around his No. 15 Chargers jersey, paired with white jeans and silver hoops.

Sydney posted a mirror selfie after the game, captioning it with “Week 3 ready 💙⚡ #Bolt Up." Ladd dropped a two-word comment.

"My weakness,” Ladd wrote on Instagram.

LA defeated the Denver Broncos 23-20.

Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney flaunts sculpted abs in sleek activewear

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, gave fans a peek into her fitness routine with a gym mirror selfie on Sept. 26.

She wore a dark navy blue sports bra paired with matching high-waisted shorts featuring layered black side panels. Sydney's hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, and she posed on a pilates reformer machine.

She captioned the photo with a nod to her favorite studio.

“I wonder everyday when the The Studio (MDR) will humble me again,” Sydney wrote.

Ladd and Sydney got married on April 12.

They started dating in high school and got engaged on July 6, 2024.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
