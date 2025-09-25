Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney McConkey shows off chiseled physique rocking sleek activewear in gym mirror selfie [PIC]

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney McConkey, gave her 10,900 Instagram followers a peek into her fitness grind with a fresh mirror selfie. Sydney was dressed in a dark navy blue sports bra with matching high-waisted shorts that featured layered black side panels.

She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail while lying on the Pilates reformer machine as she captured her post-workout glow,

"I woneder everyday when the @studiomdr will become easy for me"

“The answer is never- constantly a challenge, but i LOVE IT. I wonder every day when @thestudiomdr will become easy for me,” McConkey’s wife wrote in the IG caption.

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney captures post-workout glow rocking sleek activewear in gym mirror selfie [PIC] [IG/@sydney_mcconkey]

McConkey's wife often shares about her fitness lifestyle on IG. On Wednesday, Sydney took part in a special Chargers workout event and later gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look. Sydney reshared Springer’s post on her story and wrote a message in the caption:

“These sled pushes got me goooooodddd,” Chargers WR’s wife wrote.

Sydney McConkey joins the Chargers ladies’ workout camp, later shares a fun workout push moment on Instagram [IG/@sydney_mcconkey]

The fitness session, led by trainer Hailey Springer, was part of a training camp arranged for the Chargers’ wives and partners.

Sydney McConkey shows off custom game-day in the Chargers’ Week 3 win

During the Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Sydney McConkey was in the stands to support him. The Chargers pulled off a close 23-20 victory, and McConkey's wife later shared a carousel post from game day with her Instagram followers.

“Hi @chargers @sofistadium it’s me 💙⚡️,” she wrote in the caption.

The Chargers WR also dropped a sweet two-word message in the comment and wrote:

“So beautiful😍.”

For the game, Sydney wore a customised white off-shoulder T-shirt dress featuring McConkey’s name and jersey number 15. Sydney accessorized the look with high-kneed black boots and minimal jewelry. Have a look:

Sydney McConkey stuns in custom game-day look while cheering for husband during the Chargers’ Week 3 win [IG/@sydney_mcconkey]

From childhood friends to high school sweethearts, McConkey and Sydney’s bond has grown over the years. The couple began dating in 2017 and got married in April 2025.

