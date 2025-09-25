Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney McConkey shows off chiseled physique rocking sleek activewear in gym mirror selfie [PIC]

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney McConkey, gave her 10,900 Instagram followers a peek into her fitness grind with a fresh mirror selfie. Sydney was dressed in a dark navy blue sports bra with matching high-waisted shorts that featured layered black side panels.
She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail while lying on the Pilates reformer machine as she captured her post-workout glow,
"I woneder everyday when the @studiomdr will become easy for me"
“The answer is never- constantly a challenge, but i LOVE IT. I wonder every day when @thestudiomdr will become easy for me,” McConkey’s wife wrote in the IG caption.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
McConkey's wife often shares about her fitness lifestyle on IG. On Wednesday, Sydney took part in a special Chargers workout event and later gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look. Sydney reshared Springer’s post on her story and wrote a message in the caption:
“These sled pushes got me goooooodddd,” Chargers WR’s wife wrote.
The fitness session, led by trainer Hailey Springer, was part of a training camp arranged for the Chargers’ wives and partners.
Sydney McConkey shows off custom game-day in the Chargers’ Week 3 win
During the Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Sydney McConkey was in the stands to support him. The Chargers pulled off a close 23-20 victory, and McConkey's wife later shared a carousel post from game day with her Instagram followers.
“Hi @chargers @sofistadium it’s me 💙⚡️,” she wrote in the caption.
The Chargers WR also dropped a sweet two-word message in the comment and wrote:
“So beautiful😍.”
For the game, Sydney wore a customised white off-shoulder T-shirt dress featuring McConkey’s name and jersey number 15. Sydney accessorized the look with high-kneed black boots and minimal jewelry. Have a look:
From childhood friends to high school sweethearts, McConkey and Sydney’s bond has grown over the years. The couple began dating in 2017 and got married in April 2025.
Also read: Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney reveals welcoming 'newest member' to family weeks after dreamy wedding
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.