Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney garners honest 2-word review on casual gameday outfit from Omarion Hamption's GF Lilly Heder

LA Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, kept things casual at the Chargers’ game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. She wore a tank top with McConkey’s jersey number, paired with blue jeans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChargers running back Omarion Hampton’s girlfriend, Lilly Heder, left a two-word comment underneath the post:“Stunning ofc.”Lily Heder's comment on sydney.mcconkey's IG postSydney and Ladd McConkey have been together since high school. They first met in the fifth grade and began dating in December 2017 while attending high school in Georgia. Sydney was by McConkey’s side throughout his college career at the University of Georgia, including during two national championship wins. The two got engaged in July 2024 and married in April.As for Hampton and Heder, they’ve also been together since high school, having met in Clayton, North Carolina. The two continued their relationship at the University of North Carolina, where Heder also studied.She was a cheerleader in high school and was by Hampton’s side throughout his college career. After Hampton was drafted by the Chargers in April, the two went public on Instagram and bought a home together in LA.Also Read: Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney makes thoughts known on group workout session with Chargers ladiesHow are Ladd McConkey’s Chargers doing at halftime?The LA Chargers were in control early and looked like they were heading for a big lead. That changed when wide receiver Quentin Johnston fumbled after a big catch, giving the ball back to Washington. The Commanders then drove 74 yards in nine plays and finished with a 15-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt to tie the game.Ladd McConkey then returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown, but it did not count. A roughing-the-kicker penalty on Marlowe Wax wiped out the score and gave the ball back to Washington again. On the very next play, the Commanders hit a 50-yard pass that set up a field goal right before halftime, and the two teams were tied 10-10.NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: ImagnChargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played well, completing 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He’s also run for 42 yards. Omarion Hampton has 37 rushing yards.