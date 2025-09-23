  • home icon
  Ladd McConkey drops flirty 2-word reaction as wife Sydney flaunts Chargers WR themed off-shoulder outfit for Week 3 game vs. Broncos

Ladd McConkey drops flirty 2-word reaction as wife Sydney flaunts Chargers WR themed off-shoulder outfit for Week 3 game vs. Broncos

By Garima
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:59 GMT
Ladd McConkey and Sydney McConkey (Image credit: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)
Ladd McConkey and Sydney McConkey (Image credit: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)

Ladd McConkey and his wife Sydney’s story started back in fifth grade in Georgia. They began dating in high school in 2017, and tied the knot in April after McConkey proposed in July 2024.

Sydney, an aspiring educator who finished her degree this year, has been a constant support system for McConkey. She cheered him on throughout his college career and thereafter. For the Week 3 game between the LA Chargers and Denver Broncos, Sydney wore a white off-shoulder T-shirt dress that had the wide receiver’s name and his jersey No. 15 on it.

Underneath the post, McConkey left a two-word comment:

“So beautiful😍”
Ladd McConkey&#039;s comment on Sydney McConkey&#039;s IG post (Image credit: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)
Ladd McConkey's comment on Sydney McConkey's IG post (Image credit: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)

On the field, McConkey has recorded 15 receptions for 163 yards in three games.

How did Ladd McConkey’s Chargers do in their Week 3 game?

The LA Chargers won a close game against the Denver Broncos 23-20 on Sunday, improving their record to 3-0, their best start since 2002.

Early on, veteran receiver Keenan Allen wasn’t catching many of quarterback Justin Herbert’s throws, but he made an important play late in the game. With around three minutes left, Herbert found Allen for a 20-yard touchdown that tied the game. Herbert then led the Chargers on a final drive, setting up kicker Cameron Dicker to make a game-winning 43-yard field goal.

Herbert finished the game completing 28 of 47 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Keenan Allen caught six passes for 58 yards and the important tying touchdown, fighting off a defender in the end zone. Rookie Omarion Hampton was also a cornerstone player, catching six passes for 59 yards and rushing 70 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos had a hard time with penalties, committing 10 for 90 yards, and had trouble converting on third downs (2 of 13). Despite briefly taking the lead twice in the second half, the team could not hold off the Chargers’ comeback.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised his team’s effort, calling the win a “signature victory” that showed their character and hustle. LA has now beaten three division rivals in a row to start the season.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

