Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney shows off toned look in fitted crop top in latest gym snap

By Garima
Modified Sep 09, 2025 18:28 GMT
Ladd McConkey and Sydney McConkey (Image credit: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)
Ladd McConkey and Sydney McConkey (Image credit: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)

LA Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a great start to the 2025 NFL season, recording 74 receiving yards on six catches from nine targets during Friday’s 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it’s not just on the field where McConkey is celebrating new beginnings, his personal life has been just as auspicious.

McConkey married his high school sweetheart, Sydney Horne, in April. As she manages her newlywed life, she’s also focusing on her fitness as well. She posted a mirror selfie after finishing a gym workout on Tuesday, wearing a blue fitted halter crop top and black athletic shorts. Sitting on the floor, she captioned the photo:

“What else would I be doing.”
@sydney.mcconkey&#039;s Instagram story
@sydney.mcconkey's Instagram story

Sydney is a regular gym-goer and often shares her progress on Instagram. According to her “gym” highlight reel, she’s been committed to working out for over two years. Her approach to fitness is reflected in what she once said:

“You will never regret taking care of your body.”
@sydney.mcconkey&#039;s Instagram highlight reel
@sydney.mcconkey's Instagram highlight reel

In another upload among many, she wrote:

“Feeling extremely thankful today for good health & the ability to move my body ❤️ Get moving today!”
@sydney.mcconkey&#039;s Instagram highlight reel
@sydney.mcconkey's Instagram highlight reel

She’s not alone in her workouts either, as Ladd McConkey often joins her at the gym. In a mirror selfie as they posed together, Sydney had written:

“Name a better duo, Forever gym partner ❤️”
@sydney.mcconkey&#039;s Instagram highlight reel
@sydney.mcconkey's Instagram highlight reel

Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney completed her degree as an educator in May

Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, has built an inspiring career of her own. She completed a degree in education in May. Wearing a white dress, she shared an Instagram post presenting her achievement. She wrote:

“A couple degree changes later and a break from school to move across the country, I have found something my heart truly loves & have FINALLY finished my degree + some endorsements!!
"Officially Mrs. McConkey 🍎🎓✏️ Being an educator can be challenging at times but ultimately is the most rewarding and humbling experience. To my babies over the years, I will love you all forever❤️ Don’t forget, do it for YOU!!!"
The couple, who first met in the fifth grade, began dating in Dec. 2017 at the age of 16. From his high school football days at North Murray High School to becoming a wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs and now an NFL athlete, Sydney has been beside McConkey through it all.

