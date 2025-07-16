Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney swoons over WR's first look in new Chargers jersey ahead of 2025 NFL season

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey received a wave of love from his wife, Sydney, after revealing the team’s updated blue jersey on social media ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

The second-year wideout posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, capturing himself posing in the Chargers’ refreshed blue uniform design.

The post was captioned:

“ride the lightning⚡️🤘🏻,” and it quickly drew attention from fans.

Among the responses, Sydney’s comment stood out: “Proud of you and can’t wait to see you kill it this season ❤️.”

Ladd McConkey's wife's comment

The couple has supported each other since their early days together. Having first met in grade school, they navigated long stretches apart before marrying in April 2025 during a window in McConkey’s NFL offseason. After graduation in May, Sydney relocated to California to be by her husband’s side.

Chargers unveil new uniform combinations as Ladd McConkey prepares for expanded role

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn

Alongside the uniform reveal, the Chargers also debuted their expanded 2025 wardrobe.

In addition to the classic powder blue, Los Angeles will introduce several new combinations this season. Throwbacks in gold and navy jerseys that harken back to the era when players like LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates wore the bolt are among them.

Ladd McConkey, meanwhile, is expected to perform well this season. This follows an impressive rookie campaign. His 82 receptions, 1,149 yards, and seven touchdowns demonstrated his abilities. His 111-yard total in Week 8 was crucial.

His timing couldn't have been more ideal for a team going through a transition, regardless of the numbers.

After veteran options like Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston suffered injuries and inconsistent play, Los Angeles spent a large portion of last year reorganizing its receiving corps. McConkey is the obvious top target for quarterback Justin Herbert going into 2025 after Joshua Palmer left for Buffalo in free agency.

He was excluded from ESPN's official top 10 wide receivers despite his performance. However, he did receive votes that showed respect from executives, coaches, and scouts who believe he is headed for elite status, as per SI.com

