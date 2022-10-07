“That boy would’ve had to see me” – Lamar Jackson picks a side in Warriors star Draymond Green’s violent beatdown on Jordan Poole

Lamar Jackson, like many fans, decided to take a side between Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

TMZ released a video earlier today showing Green walking up to Poole in a confrontational manner. In the video, Poole is seen shoving Draymond Green, with the situation then escalating with Green throwing a haymaker in Poole's face.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to share his stance on the fight:

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 ‍ twitter.com/hesolid1/statu… NH$ @hesolid1 Would’ve sent dreymond to the lord🤣🤣 Would’ve sent dreymond to the lord🤣🤣😩 https://t.co/LftvoE7BTU That boy would’ve had to see me until I retired out the NBA That boy would’ve had to see me until I retired out the NBA😮‍💨 twitter.com/hesolid1/statu…

The quarterback also added:

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I would’ve been on strictly “GBG” Get Back Gang🤣🤣 I would’ve been on strictly “GBG” Get Back Gang🤣🤣

Although the video doesn’t make it clear what either Green or Poole said to one another, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green.

That led to Green hitting Poole and taking him down.

Other members of the Warriors subsequently stepped in to break up the fight.

The Warriors will likely discipline four-time All-Star Green in some capacity for his role, but the punishment is unlikely to lead to him missing games as the star forward should be returning to the Warriors soon.

Lamar Jackson no stranger to being in a fight in his football career

The QB with the Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky

The 2019 NFL MVP was certainly in a position to understand the brawl between Green and Poole as he was in one himself while with the Louisville Cardinals.

In the Cardinals' game against their rival, the Kentucky Wildcats, in 2017, the quarterback didn't take too kindly to a bump from a Kentucky player. He then proceeded to shove the Wildcats player in turn.

Clearly, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner wasn't going to take that hit lightly.

Jackson received a shove in retaliation and it was all downhill from there, with both teams brawling around the end zone.

The moral of the story: when the Ravens QB said he would've confronted Green on that court, you better believe it.

Poll : 0 votes