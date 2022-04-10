"You lame asf all around grown ass man" - Lamar Jackson thrashes Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet surrounding Dwayne Haskins' death

Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed at the age of 24 and Lamar Jackson went all-in on ESPN’s Adam Schefter for his tweet about Haskins' death.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback tweeted his feelings about it here:

"@AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself"

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 @AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself @AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself

Jackson also tweeted this out after learning about the news of Haskins’ passing:

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 twitter.com/overtime/statu… Overtime @overtime Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins who passed away this morning at the age of 24 🖤 Rest In Peace to Dwayne Haskins who passed away this morning at the age of 24 🖤 https://t.co/eoxdJc4tGA SIP lil bra wtf SIP lil bra wtf 💔 twitter.com/overtime/statu…

In a now-deleted tweet by Schefter, he said this about the former Ohio State quarterback:

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3”

The now-deleted tweet of ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While his career was a part of his life, many people saw Schefter’s tweet as inappropriate, given that the last thing on the minds of his family was football.

He was born on May 5, 1997 in Highland Park, New Jersey. He’s survived by his parents Tamara Haskins & Dwayne Haskins Sr., his sister Tamia, and his wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins.

Haskins with his parents back in 2019. Source: @dh_simba7

The quarterback was close to his younger sister Tamia. In an interview with the Big Ten network back in 2018, Tamia said this about her big brother:

“I’m very proud of my brother, and I think he’s accomplished a lot. To be able to see him fulfill his dream is something that’s amazing … Growing up, Dwayne has always been my best friend. Sometimes he was my only friend. It didn’t matter that I was his younger sister”

Dwayne Haskins and His Football Career

Big Ten Championship - Northwestern v Ohio State

While at Ohio State, he finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2018 as he led all of college football in touchdowns with 54 that year. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders franchise in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After spending the first two seasons with Washington, he signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.

He, along with other Steelers players, was down in South Florida to train. Sadly, he was struck by a dump truck in an accident on the highway and was declared dead at the scene.

Continued thoughts and prayers for his family and loved ones as they mourn their loss.

Edited by Adam Dickson