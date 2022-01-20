Lamar Jackson dismisses contract extension negotiations with Ravens

Lamar Jackson came into 2021 with two big goals. He wanted to win a Super Bowl and he wanted to get a massive new contract, not necessarily in that order.

With the season in the rear-view mirror for the Ravens, the team is figuring out its future. However, when asked about any updates on a contract extension, Jackson dismissed the idea.

According to Heavy, the Ravens' quarterback gave a brief response when asked about his upcoming extension. He said that he needed to focus on football now and on the money later.

“No, we haven’t talked about it yet. I’ve got to worry about getting back right, and getting ready for this offseason,” said Jackson.

How much will Lamar Jackson make on his next contract?

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens

The quarterback was injured in Week 14 and didn't start another game. During that time, the Ravens slipped out of the playoff hunt.

After a hot 6-1 start, the Ravens finished 8-9 and in last place in the AFC North. Before the injury, he wasn't exactly having the best season.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Lamar Jackson 🤝 Mike McDaniel

Lamar Jackson 🤝 Mike McDaniel https://t.co/S5pZowM1Yh

The quarterback threw for 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021. Comparing this to what he did in previous seasons gives the numbers an even worse look.

It was the worst ratio of his career, ten touchdowns short of his next closest full or semi-full season. It is a full 20 touchdowns short of what he accomplished in 2019 at the height of his power as NFL MVP.

The dip in productivity is not the only thing hurting his negotiating position. Heading into the season, he decided against a conventional agent in terms of handling his deal.

Instead, his mother was given the job of negotiating his salary. Thus far, it appears it hasn't worked.

Kip Smithers @Chughes612 When people say Lamar Jackson choked vs the Titans, just show them this video and the conversation ends right then and there. When people say Lamar Jackson choked vs the Titans, just show them this video and the conversation ends right then and there. https://t.co/fwPGp8Lazu

These two factors could be a recipe for a woefully disappointing contract offer for the signal caller. However, he has some reason for hope.

He could consider 2021 an "injury-laden" season, which would explain some of his lower statistics. Every other season without injuries, the quarterback has performed tremendously.

Even this season, while he wasn't as dominant through the air, he was still able to rush the ball at will.

After 12 games, the quarterback rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns. One could have projected that he would have broken 1,000 yards on the ground had he not been injured.

The biggest selling point for Jackson has been his scrambling ability and that has remained as good as ever.

Despite an off season, the odds are good that he will have a new deal in place by the start of 2022. Will it be up to his expectations?

