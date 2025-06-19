“He’s done so much for us” - Lamar Jackson defends Mark Andrews over backlash from Ravens’ 2024 playoff loss to Bills

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have a special connection. Both were drafted in 2018 and have since established themselves as the Baltimore Ravens' primary passer-receiver pair, guiding the team to four AFC North titles in 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
However, they have never gone to the Super Bowl. Their last playoff appearance ended on a painful note, as the tight end dropped a game-tying two-point attempt from his quarterback in the Divisional Round at the Buffalo Bills.
It led to much scrutiny on an "absolutely gutted" Andrews, who received death threats online. During minicamp on Tuesday, Jackson again defended him:
"He's done so much for us, and how people did him, I just don't like that... I feel like, just let things happen sometimes. We wish we would've won the game. I wish I didn't throw that interception. I wish I didn't fumble. I wish the mishap didn't happen. It's a lesson learned, man, so next time, we'll do something better."
He also delivered this warning:
"We're going to bounce back. We'll come back and I feel like we're gonna have vengeance on our mind."
Lamar Jackson discusses acting debut
During the offseason, Lamar Jackson added another milestone to his impressive resume that includes two MVP awards: his first acting role.
In Season 4 of the Starz crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, he plays E-Tone, a bodyguard for drug lord Kadeem "Unique" Mathis (played by rapper Joey Bada$$). One scene depicts him killing a man inside a bathroom with a silenced gun:
He joked about doing a few scenes on his social media account. What he did not expect was for executive producer Sascha Penn to seriously consider the offer.
The episode that Jackson appears in was shot in New York last summer. According to him, the entire experience was a very enjoyable "dope gig" that made him greatly appreciate the acting profession:
"I had a lot of fun with it. And a lot goes into that. Shout out to all the actors and actresses because man. All day. For one scene."
The series' fifth season, which was announced last month, will also be its last.
