Lamar Jackson falls for viral quote claiming Zendaya picked Ravens' Zay Flowers as her favorite NFL star

Lamar Jackson seems to have fallen for a fake Zendaya quote on Twitter (now X).

A fan account, seemingly joking around with fake quotes of the Spiderman: No Way Home actress, shared a quote suggesting Zendaya considers Ravens WR Zay Flowers her favorite NFL star.

Jackson urged Zay Flowers to make a move by sending some flowers, hoping for an interaction between the two.

“He just has a certain swagger to him and in the way he plays,” the fake tweet read. “He’s so fun to watch, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else winning OPOY at this moment.”

Lamar Jackson responded:

"😅 [Zay Flowers] let’s goooooooo cuh send her some 💐 “Zendaya Flowers” awwww I absolutely love it".

Flowers responded, probably in on the joke about them knowing it's a viral tweet:

"Ayy you funny ash, But that do sound Good🤔💐😂".

Of course, Zendaya is a public relationship with Tom Holland, her Spiderman co-star. The two are even rumored to be engaged, easily one of the more popular couples in Hollywood.

Joking about Tom Holland's reaction, Jackson added:

"Tom probably saying, they trolling but I'm bagging n real time".

Fans were quick to share Lamar Jackson's replies, making sure the Ravens QB knew he is responding to her favorite tweet.

Before Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers, another Ravens star was interested in Zendaya

Considering Lamar Jackson's tweets, he isn't the first NFL (or Baltimore Ravens) star to reach out to the actress.

In 2022, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey tweeted about Zendaya, asking her to leave Tom Holland for him.

"I’m hoping Zendaya see this and she leave spider man for me".

He added another tweet, noting that they'd probably be a great couple.

That being said, Zendaya has also been linked to former Ravens star and free agent Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016. The two never confirmed their relationship, but were seen handing out at events and even NBA games together.