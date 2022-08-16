Ravens star shoots his shot at Zendaya, tries to convince Spider-Man actress to break up with Tom Holland

Marlon Humphrey is an NFL star, one of the top cornerbacks in the league for the Baltimore Ravens. However, that doesn't exempt him from the usual dating processes that most people are subject to. There has to be an attempt from someone to start that process.

Unlike most people, though, Humphrey has the added benefit of being famous. His status can be seen as a positive in a potential relationship, increasing the chances of whomever it is saying yes.

It also allows him to attempt relationships with people that regular civilians couldn't—someone like Spider-Man actress Zendaya, perhaps.

In a recent tweet, the Ravens quarterback wrote:

"I’m hoping Zendaya see this and she leave spider man for me."

Humphrey was responding to a question from a Twitter user who was curious to know the intended target of the quarterback's previous tweet, which read:

"Y’all really be posting things on social media hoping a specific person sees it…"

Zendaya is currently in a happy relationship with her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, but that isn't stopping Humphrey. The Ravens star cornerback hopes she will leave the actor to date him.

This is not the first time Humphrey has taken a shot at getting in a relationship with the actress.

In March last year, the quarterback tweeted:

"Me and Zendaya would probably be a good couple... I might make that move this year."

Zendaya is one of the most popular actresses in the world and would have tons of suitors if she and Holland don't work out, and Humphrey might be first in line.

Can the Baltimore Ravens get back in the playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season after having the most intense run of injuries any NFL team has experienced in recent memory. Their first three running backs went down in training camp and preseason.

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

Their secondary was ravaged by injuries, including Marcus Peters and Humphrey. They were missing quite a few starters for most of the season.

Before he succumbed to injury, Lamar Jackson had them in the playoff race for a long time despite all the injuries.

The simple fact that players like JK Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Nick Boyle, and others are healthy this season reinserts them into the playoff picture.

Losing Marquise Brown to the Cardinals doesn't help, but a healthy roster probably means the playoffs are in sight.

The Cleveland Browns also improved after missing the playoffs, and the Denver Broncos added Russell Wilson. The AFC is a deep conference, so even a good team like the Ravens might miss out.

However, the Browns might be without Deshaun Watson for the season, and the Broncos play in the toughest division, so Baltimore just might get back to the promised land.

