Lamar Jackson is where he belongs, not on the list" - NFL fans give their wild takes on ESPN's top 10 QB list

ESPN Insiders have come together to rank the top 10 NFL quarterbacks ahead of the 2022 season. The list was compiled by analyzing statistics and film and then voting. Their list includes familiar names like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, but has a few controversial takes.

Nothing makes fans disagree more than a good old list. With a top-ten list, there will always be some big names that don't make the cut and this list is no different. Unsurprisingly, NFL fans had quite the reaction to the list, with some people taking umbrage that certain players were left out. Others were displeased with the rankings themselves.

Here are the top comments:

isn’t top 5

Burrow top 3

Brady is #1

Herbert shouldn’t be on this list

Watson went 4-12 last time we saw him and he made this list?

Stafford was carried by Kupp and chucking prayers . Also carried by Donald.

Analyzing ESPN's top 10 NFL quarterbacks list

Two things are important to remember when analyzing this list. For starters, these kinds of lists are subjective. Everyone has their own opinions and the term "best" is incredibly difficult to quantify.

Second, this is a composite list. There are so many different people, all with subjective opinions, putting together a list. The average spots for players won't reflect the individual lists it's compiled from. This can lead to interesting rankings, but nevertheless it has its flaws.

It's tough to argue against the top four. Aaron Rodgers won MVP last year for the second consecutive season, and Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback in the NFL. He has also won the MVP himself.

Josh Allen has taken massive leaps and become one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's hard to argue with him being in the top four. Tom Brady is the most accomplished player ever and is still playing at an elite level, so he has to be there too.

After that, it gets more debatable. Joe Burrow has had one good season in which he has benefitted from playing with an elite trio of wide receivers. He also benefits from being a huge part of a Super Bowl run, which in reality is a team effort.

Joe Burrow is undoubtedly good. Perhaps even exceptional. Putting him in the top five is rather controversial, though. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, has won an MVP and been to the playoffs three times, which probably warrants a top 10 status.

Deshaun Watson hasn't played for over a year and may not play in 2022 due to his sexual misconduct allegations. Putting him in the current top 10 is another tough sell.

In conclusion, football isn't played on paper, it's played on the field. With only two months to go until the season kicks off, we will let the players’ performances do the talking.

