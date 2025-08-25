  • home icon
Lamar Jackson raises 4-word question at Isaiah Likely as Ravens TE doesn't hold back against young kids

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 25, 2025 20:45 GMT
Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely
Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has shared a four-word reaction to his teammate Isaiah Likely’s picture from a youth camp. The photo, shared on Monday by a netizen on X, shows the tight end mid-air making a catch while a kid jumps under him in an attempt to defend.

In a hilarious reaction to the picture, Jackson posed a four-word question at Likely. He wrote:

“Wowww the kids fam??”
Reports from the Ravens camp on Monday indicate that Jackson is back in practice after an injury scare last week. The star quarterback reportedly went down in training camp, with reports suggesting he had suffered a hand or wrist injury.

However, the franchise issued a rebuttal, claiming that he got stepped on. The quarterback staying healthy is important for the Ravens as they put preseason play behind them and face the 2025 season. The team went 3-0 in preseason, beating the Colts, Cowboys and Commanders.

With their regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills set for Sept. 7, the pass caller’s presence is a great boost for the Ravens. However, the team has other injury concerns on offense, especially with Isaiah Likely out of action.

The tight end was expected to feature prominently in the Ravens’ preseason campaign. Unfortunately, he broke a bone in his foot, ruling him out for preseason activities. Likely was operated on in July and given a six-week recovery time.

The former Coastal Carolina standout was picked in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Ravens. He was an important part of the Ravens’ offense last season, making 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns.

Uncertainty still surrounds Isaiah Likely’s return from injury as the NFL roster deadline approaches

As the 2025 season draws closer, Isaiah Likely's return remains uncertain. The Ravens coach, John Harbaugh, could not provide a definite return date for Likely in a recent interview. He said:

“It was always going to be in that range - first few weeks. It might be harder to pin me down on that one.”

The Ravens will release their 53-man roster ahead of the Tuesday deadline set by the NFL. A big question in the minds of many Ravens fans will be whether Likely makes the roster or not. If he doesn’t, the tight end will miss at least the first four games of the regular season for the team.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Alvin Amansec
