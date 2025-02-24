Lamar Jackson reacts as young fan rocks his look for Black History Month

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted his response on social media after seeing a young student's tribute to Black History Month.

On Monday, a teacher shared a video of one of her students wearing Jackson's Ravens jersey. He took it to the next level by posing within a life-sized mock-up of an action figure box, copying collectible NFL items.

"One of my students was @Lj_era8 for Black History Month! I love my above-and-beyond students! Excellent work," @destalkmorehead tweeted.

Jackson retweeted the post with purple heart and fire emojis.

The tribute comes during Black History Month from Feb. 1 to March 1. Each year, this observance pays tribute to the contributions of African Americans throughout American history.

Lamar Jackson MVP controversy and community Love

Lamar Jackson's 2024 season was perhaps his best to date. Even though he narrowly missed out on the NFL MVP award to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, it was considered one of the closest MVP races in recent memory.

However, Pro Football Focus did not see it that way. In its rankings released on Saturday, PFF identified Jackson as the NFL's top player last season. The analytics firm pointed to his record-breaking feat as the first QB in history to have both passing and rushing grades of 90 or higher in the same season.

Jackson established new career bests in several categories, including passing yards (4,172), passing touchdowns (41) and passer rating (119.6). He was the league leader in passer rating, QBR (77.3), yards per attempt (8.8) and TD percentage (8.6).

His two-way threat abilities were elite with 915 rushing yards, four rushing TDs and a league-leading 6.6 yards per carry average. Derrick Henry, the offseason acquisition who ran for 1,921 yards and shared the league lead with 16 rushing TDs, was the complement to Jackson's skills.

Jackson wasn't alone among the Ravens making PFF's top 101 list as seven Baltimore players were included.

Bookmakers forecast another close MVP competition. DraftKings odds published on Sunday present Jackson and Allen as joint favorites for the 2025 MVP at +550, ahead of Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (+650), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (+750) and Washington's Jayden Daniels (+900).

The Ravens' 2024 season ended in the AFC divisional round after they lost to Allen's Bills.

