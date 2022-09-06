"Yo Lamar just be happy you getting paid at all for not being able to throw accurately," "Better than Josh Allen" - Lamar Jackson's latest social media post about his contract gets NFL fans buzzing

Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen? Depends on who (or what fanbase) you ask. Both players are elite quarterbacks for their respective teams. While neither has won a Super Bowl title yet, Jackson and Allen have their whole NFL careers ahead of them to lead their team to the promised land.

For the upcoming season, Josh Allen is the sixth highest paid quarterback in the league with a $43 million average per year. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, is playing out his 5th year rookie deal worth $23 million.

NFL Twitter couldn’t help itself but compare the two players’ situations:

Sunny Balwani Jr @son_of_raj @Lj_era8 Yo Lamar just be happy you getting paid at all for not being able to throw accurately @Lj_era8 Yo Lamar just be happy you getting paid at all for not being able to throw accurately

Josh Allen does have better passing numbers than Lamar Jackson.

My Info @Dominican0809_ @EvansOwnsRamsey



No hate to Lamar but Allen is more complete outta the 2



Allen can Run just as well but also can be pass



Allen has been getting better each season getting very close to a Super Bowl appearance @Lj_era8 I think most fans would take a Allen over Lamar Jackson right now.No hate to Lamar but Allen is more complete outta the 2Allen can Run just as well but also can be passAllen has been getting better each season getting very close to a Super Bowl appearance @EvansOwnsRamsey @Lj_era8 I think most fans would take a Allen over Lamar Jackson right now.No hate to Lamar but Allen is more complete outta the 2Allen can Run just as well but also can be passAllen has been getting better each season getting very close to a Super Bowl appearance

𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙨🕷 @PickensTD @Lj_era8 Why haven’t they paid you? Well you’re not like other Quarterbacks. 16-13 TD-INT ratio. 2,882 Yards (25th) So you tell me why the Baltimore ravens have not paid you yet. @Lj_era8 Why haven’t they paid you? Well you’re not like other Quarterbacks. 16-13 TD-INT ratio. 2,882 Yards (25th) So you tell me why the Baltimore ravens have not paid you yet.

Subtlety is lost on social media.

Cockroach @Cockroach687

I think, just as Joe Flacco did, he's betting on himself to go do great things this year.

Joe bet on himself and got paid and won a ring. Lamar hopefully will do the same or come close.

God Speed Lamar!

Go Ravens, CAW CAW @Lj_era8 I don't think Lamar is sweating this contract situation.I think, just as Joe Flacco did, he's betting on himself to go do great things this year.Joe bet on himself and got paid and won a ring. Lamar hopefully will do the same or come close.God Speed Lamar!Go Ravens, CAW CAW @Lj_era8 I don't think Lamar is sweating this contract situation. I think, just as Joe Flacco did, he's betting on himself to go do great things this year.Joe bet on himself and got paid and won a ring. Lamar hopefully will do the same or come close.God Speed Lamar!Go Ravens, CAW CAW

Atlanta, New Orleans, Carolina, New York Giants, Seattle, and Washington would not say no to a quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

۟ @WATSON_ACL_TEAR @Lj_era8 They don't deserve u big bro take your talents to the NFC @Lj_era8 They don't deserve u big bro take your talents to the NFC

FireGregRoman @rayricefan5433 @Lj_era8 Your an eagle lamar! Imagine you aj brown and devonta smith @Lj_era8 Your an eagle lamar! Imagine you aj brown and devonta smith https://t.co/kQGKi5mip2

Now that’s just crazy, but NFL fans tend to invite chaos.

Here for any Rounders reference.

Lamar Jackson is betting on himself heading in the new season

Jackson does not have an agent so he is representing himself and he bet on himself to meet or exceed his 2019 MVP season. If that’s the case, the Baltimore Ravens might have to pay the quarterback more than his current market price.

TV market deals and skill position salaries have been exponentially increasing for quarterbacks and wide receivers. So, Ravens may have to pay a precipitously higher contract for Jackson later than if the two parties came to an agreement now ahead of the regular season.

From the outset, Jackson and the Ravens are not publicly sniping at each other, and the young quarterback is not holding out (or holding in) so everything seems to be taking place behind closed doors.

The Ravens expect to be in contention this season with tight end Mark Andrews and sophomore receiver Rashod rounding out as the top receiving targets.

Additionally, the Ravens should have a stronger defense and hope to get their running game on track with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both missed last season due to ACL injuries.

Overall, the Ravens may be happy to roll out the bank for Jackson. They just want to see another level (i.e., better passing numbers) before they really commit to an already good quarterback.

