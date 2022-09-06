"Yo Lamar just be happy you getting paid at all for not being able to throw accurately," "Better than Josh Allen" - Lamar Jackson's latest social media post about his contract gets NFL fans buzzing

Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen? Depends on who (or what fanbase) you ask. Both players are elite quarterbacks for their respective teams. While neither has won a Super Bowl title yet, Jackson and Allen have their whole NFL careers ahead of them to lead their team to the promised land.
For the upcoming season, Josh Allen is the sixth highest paid quarterback in the league with a $43 million average per year. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, is playing out his 5th year rookie deal worth $23 million.
NFL Twitter couldn’t help itself but compare the two players’ situations:
Josh Allen does have better passing numbers than Lamar Jackson.
Subtlety is lost on social media.
Atlanta, New Orleans, Carolina, New York Giants, Seattle, and Washington would not say no to a quarterback like Lamar Jackson.
Now that’s just crazy, but NFL fans tend to invite chaos.
Here for any Rounders reference.
Lamar Jackson is betting on himself heading in the new season
Jackson does not have an agent so he is representing himself and he bet on himself to meet or exceed his 2019 MVP season. If that’s the case, the Baltimore Ravens might have to pay the quarterback more than his current market price.
TV market deals and skill position salaries have been exponentially increasing for quarterbacks and wide receivers. So, Ravens may have to pay a precipitously higher contract for Jackson later than if the two parties came to an agreement now ahead of the regular season.
From the outset, Jackson and the Ravens are not publicly sniping at each other, and the young quarterback is not holding out (or holding in) so everything seems to be taking place behind closed doors.
The Ravens expect to be in contention this season with tight end Mark Andrews and sophomore receiver Rashod rounding out as the top receiving targets.
Additionally, the Ravens should have a stronger defense and hope to get their running game on track with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both missed last season due to ACL injuries.
Overall, the Ravens may be happy to roll out the bank for Jackson. They just want to see another level (i.e., better passing numbers) before they really commit to an already good quarterback.