Lamar Jackson’s Ravens get potential Ronnie Stanley replacement with 6’5", 310-pound prospect in new mock draft

As per The Athletic's beat writers, the Baltimore Ravens will draft Ohio State right tackle Josh Simmons, who transferred from San Diego State, at No. 27. He can play both sides of the line and fill in as a replacement for Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley, set to become a free agent after playing in all 17 games in the 2024 season, looks more likely to leave Baltimore. NFL draft expert Tony Pauline revealed some quotes from recent scouting gatherings that suggest Stanley's departure.

"That's what the word is," Pauline said, via 'The Glenn Clark Radio Show' on Thursday. "One of the great things about the Combine is you get a lot more talk and chatter. But this was the belief at the Shrine/Senior Bowls."

Before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in October, The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Simmons had not surrendered a single sack in his last season at Ohio State. He demonstrates the pass protection ability the Ravens require to protect Lamar Jackson.

Simmons started 26 consecutive games at San Diego State and Ohio State, performing well in both tackle spots before he got hurt.

Josh Simmons' medical evaluation would make or break Ravens' decision

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Josh Simmons' draft value is greatly dependent on his medical evaluation during the coming NFL Scouting Combine.

"Obviously, the Ravens must be comfortable with Simmons' medicals," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote on Thursday. "Before his 2024 season-ending knee injury, Josh Simmons was arguably the top offensive tackle in this draft class."

The timing of the injury has presented Baltimore with an opportunity.

"If Simmons didn't hurt his knee, there's a real chance he goes top 12," NFL draft expert Tony Pauline said, via 'The Glenn Clark Radio Show' on Thursday. "Now, the injury itself is a red flag, and he missed a couple of months of development. But you are possibly getting unbelievable value."

Simmons' explosive first step and ability to eliminate linebackers at the second level mirror the attributes that made Ronnie Stanley successful in the Ravens' system.

The Ohio State standout was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2024 despite competing in only six games. Across that limited window, he exhibited top-tier foot speed and pass-blocking skills versus the best foes, including the Penn State speed rushers and Michigan power linemen.

