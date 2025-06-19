Lamar Jackson’s Super Bowl run with Ravens has two massive "roadblocks": Stephen A. Smith

Lamar Jackson has proven he can dominate the regular season, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the road to Super Bowl glory remains clogged by two formidable forces. They are Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Speaking on ESPN's NFL coverage on Friday, Smith didn’t mince words.

"In the end they have a superstar at the quarterback position in Lamar Jackson, who has to get it done, period!" Smith said (Timestamp: 3:13). "He has not one but two roadblocks standing in his way in the immediate mind when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and when it comes to Josh Allen. So he's got some obstacles standing in his way... They got to stop being more than just a regular season team."

Smith’s commentary arrives as Jackson enters his eighth NFL season with two MVPs, three division titles and a .745 winning percentage. But one hole remains on his resume: a Super Bowl appearance.

Lamar Jackson admits past defeats continue affecting preparation methods

On Tuesday, during Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp, Lamar Jackson offered a glimpse into the scars of last year’s playoff collapse in Buffalo. This was a narrow defeat that ended the Ravens’ promising campaign.

He also admitted that defeats from his youth football days still bother him years later.

"I don't think I get over any losses, to be honest," Jackson shared. "I got losses from youth football that still haunt me."

While most players review their best moments for inspiration, Jackson is doing the opposite. According to quarterbacks coach Tee Martin, Jackson has spent the offseason obsessing over every moment they came up short.

"The first thing he said was he was watching the games that we lost," Martin said about Jackson's offseason preparation. "He was like, 'I just want to know how we lost them and what we did and what we can do better.'"

Jackson’s playoff track record includes crucial turnovers and missed chances. Last year’s late-game fumble and the dropped two-point conversion sealed their loss in Buffalo.

With the AFC more competitive than ever, the Ravens' quarterback's path forward is intriguing. Patrick Mahomes already owns multiple rings and routinely shows up in January.

Lamar Jackson is also juggling long-term contract questions and even lobbying for personnel changes. Jackson recently called on GM Eric DeCosta to pursue two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander after the cornerback’s release from Green Bay.

