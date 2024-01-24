Lamar Jackson has savage response to NFL teams who passed on him as Ravens QB inches closer to second MVP award

Lamar Jackson did not hold back on X, formerly Twitter, as he reacted to a post about his college perdigree, despite which Ravens were able to draft with the last pick of the first round. A post reminded viewers of just how good the Baltimore quarterback was with Louisville and how he scored five total touchdowns in a game against Syracuse. In that match, he also had 411 passing yards and 199 rushing yards, which are scarcely comprehensible numbers.

An X user tagged that post and wrote,

"Teams really saw this and said “nah we cool”"

And Lamar Jackson confirmed that he has a huge chip on his shoulder by responding with a laughing emoji on that.

Which QBs were picked before Lamar Jackson from 2018 draft class?

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and Lamar Jackson was the last pick among them. Baker Mayfield went first overall to the Cleveland Browns. That was not surprising given he was the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. Based on that, one would have expected the Louisville quarterback to go next as he won the same award in 2016.

Instead, the next quarterback selected in the draft was Sam Darnold by the New York Jets, who was picked third overall. It points towards the ability of the franchise to make spectacular mistakes when it comes to this position.

Josh Allen went next and was picked seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills. While that has been a sound investment, he is yet to win the MVP, something Lamar Jackson has already done once and is primed to repeat again this year.

Rounding off the top 10, Josh Rosen to the Arizona Cardinals. His career has not panned out the way he would have liked and he is currently a free agent. And then 22 picks later, 32nd overall, Baltimore took Lamar Jackson.

Ravens QB did not generate interest as recently as last year

The continued disrespect for the Ravens quarterback has carried on in his career as well. Despite winning the MVP award in 2019, there was no interest from other teams this past offseason when he was looking for a contract and Baltimore was willing to let him explore the market.

However, John Harbaugh must ensure that this never happens again as the quarterback's contract situation stalled for more than a season and there was fear that he was on his way out of the team. He has proved his worth repeatedly despite being ignored and thrived to become arguably the best player in the league.