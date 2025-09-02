Landon Dickerson injury: Eagles insider drops scary update on 3x Pro Bowler ahead of Week 1 TNF game vs. Cowboys

Landon Dickerson has been in the spotlight for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The guard has been nursing a back injury, and fans want to know if he will play in the team's season-opener.
Landon Dickerson injuy update ahead of Week 1 TNF game vs. Cowboys
As things stand, Landon Dickerson is questionable to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Dickerson did not practice with the Eagles on Monday due to his back issue. This might be a bit concerning for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Eagles will have practice sessions on Tuesday and Thursday. It will be interesting to see if he can return to practice in the coming days.
Dickerson had a "minor procedure" on a meniscus injury to his right knee on Aug. 12. However, he returned to practice exactly two weeks later.
Dickerson practiced every day since then until Monday. It's likely that he suffered a back injury during practice.
The Eagles took Dickerson in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has earned a Pro Bowl honor in each of the past three seasons.
Dickerson played a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season. He did a fantastic job in protecting Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts.
How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 TNF game
The Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 1 game will be broadcast live on NBC, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or NFL+.
Here are some of the key details for the Eagles vs. Cowboys clash:
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Peacock or NFL+
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.