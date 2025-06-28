Landon Dickerson’s wife Brooke takes Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch’s help to plan upcoming holiday in France

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson and his wife, Brooke, have been looking forward to traveling to France for the holidays. Brooke has already started to plan for her upcoming European vacation and asked for help from ex-defensive end Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch.

Allison uploaded an Instagram post on Friday recounting her most recent memories from her ongoing holiday in France. Brooke chose the influencer to help her plan her own trip to France because Kuch had already explored the country.

In the comment section of Kuch's post, Brooke dropped a comment, requesting help.

"Need all the recs!! Going in a month!" Brooke commented.

Landon Dickerson’s wife Brooke takes Allison Kuch’s help to plan upcoming holiday in France (Image Credit: Kuch/IG)

In the first slide, Kuch is standing in an orange farm, wearing a beautiful white top and skirt. Moreover, Kuch can also be spotted flaunting her luxurious crochet and leather tote bag from Prada.

Apart from photos of herself, Kuch's post also included snaps of the accommodation she's been staying at in France, with Rochell and daughter Scottie. Kuch dropped a candid three-word message in the caption:

"Hi from France!"

Landon Dickerson’s wife Brooke compared physique with Eagles OG in hilarious IG post

Brooke Dickerson loves to post funny reels with her husband, Landon. In one of the reels Brooke posted last week, she compares her body size with the Eagles' offensive guard.

In the video, the couple took turns standing behind each other while flexing their arms. Brooke couldn't stop laughing about the fact that she was completely hidden behind Landon.

"The fact that you couldn’t even see me behind him was cracking me up," Brooke captioned the reel.

Both Brooke Dickerson and Allison Kuch have already experienced the struggles that come with being a partner of a football player. Kuch made headlines for opening up about her side of the story.

