Lane Johnson calls GF Kelsey Holmer 'MY FOREVER' as Eagles OT proposes to his long-time love

Philadelphia Eagles offensive star tackle Lane Johnson expressed great devotion to his girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer, with a comment after announcing their engagement.

The pair announced their engagement on Wednesday, in a joint Instagram post where they appeared together in matching white outfits. Holmer captioned:

"Lots to celebrate."

She showcased her diamond engagement ring in a series of motion-blur photos.

"MY FOREVER ????," Johnson wrote on the post.

Lane Johnson comment on Kelsey Homer post (ig)

The NFL star also posted the post to his Instagram stories with another sentimental caption that was a play on his recent Super Bowl win.

"Now we both have rings!"

This comes just two months following Johnson's career highlight. He assisted the Eagles in routing the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 and winning his second championship ring.

The 32-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowl player and two-time Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, Kelsey, 28, is an influencer with whom Johnson has been dating since early 2022.

Lane Johnson gets one ring after the other

Lane Johnson and Kelsey's romance went Instagram-official in June 2022. After his 2019 split from Chelsea Goodman, with whom he has three children, Johnson suffered through extreme depression that led him to miss three games throughout the 2021 season. Holmer has been lauded for being instrumental in his recovery, even sitting in on therapy sessions with him.

Holmer has consistently been a supporter of Johnson's career, commemorating his newest Super Bowl victory at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"SUPERBOWL CHAMPSSSSSS!!!," she posted in a dual Instagram photo featuring the couple on the football field amidst midnight green and white confetti.

Johnson replied:

"My 🏆! 💚."

Lane Johnson's Comment in GF's IG post

In addition to winning his second Super Bowl in February, he cemented his professional future in March when the Eagles signed him to a contract extension through 2027. He is the longest-tenured member of the team with a contract after being drafted fourth overall back in the 2013 NFL draft.

