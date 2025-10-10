Lane Johnson's fiancée Kelsey Holmer shows off game day outfit in her vlog from Eagles 34-17 TNF loss to Giants

Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles lost their second consecutive game in just five days. The reigning Super Bowl champions were defeated by the NFC East rival New York Giants 34-17 on Thursday night.Ahead of Thursday's game, Johnson's fiancé, Kelsey Holmer shared a gameday vlog from Sunday's game. She began with her getting ready and doing her makeup. For her gameday outfit, Holmer wore a green polo shirt that featured the team's name embroidered in the top. The Eagles logo was imprinted on the back of the shirt. She paired the look with khaki pants and black boots.&quot;Game day vlog! Such a fun weekend with the fam 🏈🫶&quot; Kelsey Holmer captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelsey Holmer shared a look at her pregame ritual as well, meeting up with the Lane Johnson on the sidelines. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss on Sunday to the Denver Broncos. Just days later, they were defeated by the Giants and are now 4-2 on the season.Lane Johnson's fiancé Kelsey Holmer hosted Eagles' ladies book clubThe ladies of the Philadelphia Eagles not only attend games together, but they also read together. Last week, Lane Johnson's fiancé, Kelsey Holmer, hosted her fellow WAGS for a book club event at their home.Kelsey Holmer shared a video on Instagram of her preparations for the book club event. She decorated her home with book themed decor, making the space feel festive. She also had a large spread of food and drink options for all of the attendees.The ladies all gathered to express their opinions on the book they are all currrently reading. At the end of her video, she shared that they all read the book, &quot;Listen for the Lie&quot; by Amy Tintera.&quot;Eagals book club 📚🤓💚&quot; Holmer shared. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelsey Holmer and Lane Johnson have been together since early 2022. They confirmed their relationship on social media during the summer of 2022. In April, the two-time Super Bowl winner proposed to Holmer and the couple announced their big news in a joint post on Instagram.