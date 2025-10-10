Lane Johnson's fiancée Kelsey Holmer shows off game day outfit in her vlog from Eagles 34-17 TNF loss to Giants

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:08 GMT
60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Lane Johnson's fiancee Kelsey Holmer shared her game day outift.- Source: Getty

Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles lost their second consecutive game in just five days. The reigning Super Bowl champions were defeated by the NFC East rival New York Giants 34-17 on Thursday night.

Ahead of Thursday's game, Johnson's fiancé, Kelsey Holmer shared a gameday vlog from Sunday's game. She began with her getting ready and doing her makeup. For her gameday outfit, Holmer wore a green polo shirt that featured the team's name embroidered in the top. The Eagles logo was imprinted on the back of the shirt. She paired the look with khaki pants and black boots.

"Game day vlog! Such a fun weekend with the fam 🏈🫶" Kelsey Holmer captioned her Instagram post.
Kelsey Holmer shared a look at her pregame ritual as well, meeting up with the Lane Johnson on the sidelines. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss on Sunday to the Denver Broncos. Just days later, they were defeated by the Giants and are now 4-2 on the season.

Lane Johnson's fiancé Kelsey Holmer hosted Eagles' ladies book club

The ladies of the Philadelphia Eagles not only attend games together, but they also read together. Last week, Lane Johnson's fiancé, Kelsey Holmer, hosted her fellow WAGS for a book club event at their home.

Kelsey Holmer shared a video on Instagram of her preparations for the book club event. She decorated her home with book themed decor, making the space feel festive. She also had a large spread of food and drink options for all of the attendees.

The ladies all gathered to express their opinions on the book they are all currrently reading. At the end of her video, she shared that they all read the book, "Listen for the Lie" by Amy Tintera.

"Eagals book club 📚🤓💚" Holmer shared.

Kelsey Holmer and Lane Johnson have been together since early 2022. They confirmed their relationship on social media during the summer of 2022. In April, the two-time Super Bowl winner proposed to Holmer and the couple announced their big news in a joint post on Instagram.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

