Lane Johnson sends 2-word message as NFL rejects Packers’ proposal to ban Eagles' Tush Push

The Tush Push play became a staple for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had the most success with this strategy. NFL teams and owners have had heated debates about the possible banning of this play, with the Green Bay Packers making the proposal for the ban.

Ad

However, the outcome didn't work in favor of the Packers. On Wednesday, during the NFL's spring league meetings in Minnesota, the league decided not to ban the Eagles' infamous Tush Push play. The proposal failed to meet the requirements for a ban by two votes, with nine franchises siding with the Eagles.

After the final decision on the matter, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson shared his thoughts on social media. In a post on Instagram, Johnson posted two snippets of the team's Tush Push play in action.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Push forward," Johnson wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In March, the NFL competition committee chairman Rick McKay expressed his doubts about whether the ban would come to fruition. He also highlighted how it was targeting mainly two teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Eagles.

"The thing that nobody likes about this discussion that we're having ... is the idea that the rule is directed towards two teams," McKay said.

"We've had many rules over the years that come in about some play or some tactic or something that was never just contemplated, that all of a sudden is introduced, and there's a rule put up to say we shouldn't have that tactic or that play. So I don't think any of us like the fact that there's teams associated with this particular rule proosal."

Ad

Ex-Eagles star Jason Kelce brought in during meeting to lobby against tush push ban

In the midst of the heated debate in the spring league meetings, franchise owner Jeffrey Lurie brought in his retired star, Jason Kelce, to share his perspective on the tush push play.

After Lurie's speech, Kelce offered a detailed analysis and explanation of the strategy and how they implemented it in games. He also dissected some of the Eagles' plays on the field, giving a clear idea of the mechanics of the tush push play.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones was appreciative of the fact that they got a player's perspective before coming to a decision.

"I think the biggest point I took away from it is, he is a player," Jones said (as per ESPN).

"It doesn't feel like he's in any more of a precarious position to be injured than any other play, any other play from scrimmage. ... It was intruiging to see their techniques and him describe what they're trying to get accomplished."

The Eagles celebrated their victory with a post on social media. They shared a photo of their quarterback Jalen Hurts getting ready for the tush push play against the team that had proposed the ban, the Packers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.